ATAX Tax Service Set to Collect Donations for Puerto Rico Earthquake Victims at Weekend Roadside Fiestas

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico followed by a series of strong aftershocks.

ATAX Tax Service in conjunction with the Convoy of Hope and the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference is working diligently to raise funds in order to supply the basics that over 300.000 people need for survival. Roadside Fiestas will be help in many ATAX locations throughout this weekend.

The Convoy of Hope distributed over six million meals and served over five hundred thousand people throughout Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Their work continues today through churches and organizations from across the U.S. giving a week of their lives to help with debris cleanup and construction on homes. In the last quarter of 2019, Field Teams did construction on twenty-seven houses in Villa Esperanza, and is expanding into working on churches all over the island in 2020 with the help as NHCLC.

Now in their hour of need Puerto Ricans can count on Convoy of Hope, the NHCLC and now ATAX Tax Service to provide food, water, generators and other necessities as they once again pick up the pieces of their shattered country.

Many ATAX Tax Service locations will be hosting Roadside Fiestas this Saturday January 11th, to bring awareness and encourage donations through an online giving site set up by Convoy of Hope. The site can be accessed here: https://www.convoyofhope.org/donate/disasterservices/puerto-rico-earthquake-2020/ . To find the closest ATAX office visit www.atax.com to find the location near you. A Roadside Fiesta is a festive event featuring music, balloons for the kids, food and lots of fun activities. It's one more way that ATAX demonstrates a community first focused business model.

About ATAX

Founded by Rafael Alvarez in 1986 his mission was to offer tax preparation services to the Washington Heights, NY community. After starting with $200, 2 computers and a fax machine the company became one of the largest tax preparation providers in New York. In 2007, Mr. Alvarez launched ATAX Franchise Inc., and began expanding along the East Coast of the US. The company sees the opportunity to create a place where our customers can get access to a number of services by trusted advisors and in the language they feel comfortable speaking."

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope received Charity Navigator's top Four-Star Charity rating for the 16th year in a row. Currently, nearly 90 percent of every dollar raised by Convoy of Hope goes directly to programming. The remaining covers administrative and fundraising costs. Convoy's commitment to keeping our overhead low demonstrates our determination to efficiently deliver help and hope to people in need. Convoy of Hope's profile on Charity Navigator can be found here: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=7276

