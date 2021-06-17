ATC Dramatically Reduces Trailer Delivery Times with New Limited Series

By packaging a pre-set collection of features into Limited series trailers, ATC is able to streamline its manufacturing processes. Dedicated Limited production lines can rapid-assemble Limited series models at accelerated rates with great precision, maintaining the company's high-quality standards while delivering trailers much more quickly than other trailer makers or custom builds.

The initial three models available in the Limited series are:

The exceptionally-durable, highly-styled Quest Car Hauler Limited with state-of-the art welding of ceilings, walls, and floors to ensure precision alignment. The sturdy, dependable Raven Car Hauler Limited featuring a lightweight, high-quality aluminum frame for hauling race cars, show cars, and other vehicles. The Raven Cargo Hauler Limited outfitted to safely and securely haul vehicles, motorcycles, and ATVs for weekend outings.

Like all ATC products, Limited series models feature the all-aluminum construction which, pound-for-pound, is twice as strong as trailers with industry-standard steel construction. Exceptional ATC craftmanship delivers the dependability, quality, and value for which the company is known.

"We know that customers want great trailers that they can depend upon and trust to haul precious items; but they also want to take possession of great trailers for use this summer, not in months or even next year," stated Kathy Adams, Vice President of Marketing, ATC. "The ATC Limited series models give customers the option of getting a premium-outfitted trailer delivered quickly, or ordering a completely customized trailer that will be delivered on a longer timeframe."

Quest Car Hauler Limited standard features include :

Full perimeter aluminum frame with all-tube aluminum construction.

16" on-center floor, wall, and roof crossmembers.

Spread-axle design with fenderettes and perimeter skirt.

Black coin floor/screwless aluminum walls and ceiling.

Choice of (5) cabinet packages.

Raven Car Hauler Limited standard features include :

Full perimeter aluminum frame with all-tube aluminum construction.

16" on-center floor, wall, and roof crossmembers.

Torsion axles and electric brakes on all axles.

3/4" engineered subfloor.

Raven Cargo Limited standard features include :





2 ft. slant wedge nose with taper-cut gravel guard.

16" OC floor, wall, and roof crossmembers.

3/8" engineered wood walls.

All-tube construction.

LED dome light with wall switch.

About ATC

For more than 20 years, the Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) has been an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum trailers. The company offers a varied line of trailer solutions, all with premium aluminum construction, enabling owners to safely and securely haul cars, motorcycles, ATVs, and other bulky items. For more information: visit us at on Facebook: @ATCTrailers.

