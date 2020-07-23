ATC Healthcare Awarded as One of Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms in 2020

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATC Healthcare announced today it has been named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020. The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. ATC Healthcare received a five-star ranking, signifying a placement in the first half of awarded companies.

America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms is comprised of the best recruiting agencies based on the results of independent surveys involving over 26,500 recruiters and 5,400 job candidates and hiring managers.

ATC Healthcare is proud to be featured in this Forbes' article. The brand is being recognized for staffing hospitals in New York City with hundreds of nurses from across the country, expanding its business by 35%.

"It is an honor to have been ranked by Forbes as a top staffing firm. We are a healthcare staffing company that truly cares about our clients and this award just reinforces that our services are making a positive impact," said David Savitsky, CEO of ATC Healthcare. "This recognition represents ATC Healthcare's commitment to providing the best quality and service in the industry. We are excited to continue this momentum for the rest of 2020 and beyond!"

ATC Healthcare, a national system with 45 franchisees operating today, provides healthcare staffing services to a variety of businesses including hospitals, outpatient centers, medical offices, schools, travel-based businesses and more. Backed by more than 40 years of proven results, ATC Healthcare brings businesses and medical professionals together to make the entire healthcare continuum run smoothly.

The brand offers its franchise partners unmatched franchisee support. Most notably, corporate manages all back-office affairs, so franchisees can focus on marketing their business and recruiting clients and staff. The back-office work corporate manages for its franchise partners includes payroll for healthcare associates, client credit checks, invoicing, payroll for healthcare and receivables and more.

In addition to back-office support, ATC Healthcare franchisees are provided with thorough training, including step-by-step marketing guides, empowering franchise partners with the confidence to grow and market the business while corporate handles the paperwork. Due to the robust nature of the training program, healthcare or staffing industry experience is not required to become an ATC Healthcare franchise partner as they will be trained on proprietary best practices and processes and systems.

The ATC Healthcare opportunity is built to attract ambitious and people-oriented entrepreneurs with strong leadership abilities, business savvy and dedication to the brand's mission.

For more information on the ATC Healthcare franchise opportunity, visit https://www.atcfranchise.com.



About ATC Healthcare

ATC Healthcare is an industry-leading healthcare staffing franchise. Powered by more than 35 years of experience, ATC Healthcare and its franchise partners are experts at developing staffing solutions for a diverse selection of clients.

ATC Healthcare's franchise opportunity allows entrepreneurs to join the growing healthcare services industry. As the brand prioritizes franchise growth, it is targeting attractive markets in Florida, Minnesota, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Arizona.

For more information about ATC Healthcare, visit https://www.atchealthcare.com

