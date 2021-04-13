ATC Healthcare Services Launches Times Square Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic Staffed by Laid-Off Broadway Workers

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATC Healthcare Services announced it has launched a pop-up vaccine clinic in Times Square, aimed at getting Broadway theater workers vaccinated in an attempt to revive the world-class theater industry that has been shuttered since the onset of the pandemic more than a year ago.

At full operating capacity, the pop-up clinic located at the intersection of 47th St. and 7th Ave. will deliver up to 1,500 vaccine doses per day over the coming months. ATC Healthcare Services has hired at least 80 laid-off Broadway workers in to staff the clinic in administrative support roles, while clinical staff administer the shots. The theater workers' unions will push their members to the vaccine site as the industry eyes a speedy reopening.

"Being able to fill 100% of the non-clinical jobs at the Times Square site is something really special," said Jordan Savitsky, president of ATC Healthcare's vaccine division. "At ATC, our forte is top-tier medical services solutions – wrangling theater workers is a challenge we hadn't encountered before. We met the challenge head-on, and the result is that we have some unbelievably talented people from the theater community working to get their peers vaccinated so we can all enjoy the magic of Broadway again."

Susan Sampliner has been the company manager for Wicked since it first opened on Broadway in 2003. ATC Healthcare Services hired Sampliner as the pop-up clinic's site manager – a job whose responsibilities and required skillsets overlap with the organizational and management skills needed to run a Broadway show day-in and day-out for 17 years.

ATC Healthcare Services has been a critical component of the healthcare continuum since the onset of COVID-19, providing testing services, ensuring hospitals are fully staffed by qualified and experienced nurses, and now, distributing vaccines.

