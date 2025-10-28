ATC Labs Unveils Its Next-Generation Aideal Audio™ Platform with Major AI Upgrades for Perceptual Soundmax™ Audio Processors and Web Radio at NAB Show New York 2025

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATC Labs, a global leader in advanced audio processing and encoding technologies, just announced the next-generation evolution of its Aideal Audio™ platform, which delivers breakthrough real-time audio AI advancements across its flagship Perceptual SoundMax™ line of broadcast audio processors and Web Radio solutions.

Perceptual SoundMax with AIdeal Audio

ATC Labs successfully demonstrated the AI upgrades at the recently concluded 2025 NAB Show New York, where its latest line of Audio Processing, Web Radio, and IP SoftCodec products were on display. These products are engineered with latest AI-driven advancements for the future of FM/HD Radio, Web Radio, podcasting, and cloud-based processing and encoding.

Breakthrough Audio AI — Now Adaptive, Content-Aware, and Cloud-Ready

ATC Labs' newly upgraded Aideal Audio™ platform introduces a new class of high time-resolution audio AI models that react in milliseconds, enabling:

Automatic processing profile recommendation

Adaptive Vocal presence & tonal clarity optimization for announcers and performers

Real-time genre-sensitive music processing — from classical dynamics to modern punch

AI-driven spatial depth expansion

Engineered for Broadcast, Streaming & Hybrid Media Demand

The upgraded Perceptual SoundMax™ platform now supports:

FM + HD Radio (HD1/HD2/HD3/HD4/HD5) + Digital MPX + Web/IP simultaneously

Integration into streaming platforms with highest quality processing, encoding, interactive apps and more.

API + SaaS delivery for integration across DSP, ARM/Tensilica, Linux, Windows & cloud- environments

The product suite is purpose-built for professional broadcasters, digital radio networks, podcasters, and next-generation Web Radio, and manufacturers.

Early Deployment Momentum Already Underway

ATC Labs confirmed that field deployments are already in progress with major broadcast and streaming platforms. This release signals a scalable global expansion strategy, with support for broadcasters through hardware and software products, embedded DSP for OEMs, and cloud integration.

"With this 2025 evolution of Aideal Audio™, we are entering a new era of intelligent, adaptive broadcasting — where audio is shaped with human-like awareness in real time," said Dr. Deepen Sinha, CEO of ATC Labs. "This is not just more processing — it is technology that listens before it responds."

ATC Labs demonstrated these upgrades at Booth 468 during NAB Show New York 2025, October 22–23 at the Javits Center.

About ATC Labs

ATC Labs (Audio Technologies and Codecs, Inc.) is a leading innovator in audio signal processing, AI-driven audio enhancement, and broadcast-quality IP delivery technologies. Learn more at http://www.atc-labs.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Deepen Sinha

973-809-2940

[email protected]

SOURCE ATC Labs