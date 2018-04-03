ATCC and BioAgilytix to host first "Trends in Cell-Based Assays" Forum

Shire Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Visterra, as well as the former senior advisor of Science Innovation and Policy for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will partner with ATCC and BioAgilytix to cover topics such as recent advances in the development of in vitro cell models, innovative technologies in antibody-drug conjugate assay development, and discuss the challenges in analytical method transfer in pharmaceuticals.

The forum is designed to benefit scientists currently working in the biopharmaceutical industry who want to improve their awareness of the latest advancements in cell-based assay development, and non-scientists who seek a better understanding of the processes, challenges, regulatory landscape, and opportunities in the industry.

"ATCC is pleased to partner with BioAgilytix to provide scientists with a unique opportunity to hear from some of the most respected and accomplished thought leaders in the discovery, development and commercialization life cycle of cell-based assay advancements," said Dr. Maryellen de Mars, Vice President, Standards Resource Center, ATCC Global. "We believe this educational forum will generate quality discussions and give participants important access to the latest industry knowledge and key trends," said Dr. de Mars.

About ATCC

ATCC is a leader in biological materials management, providing the worldwide scientific community and U.S. government with research and development, standardized products, and services in support of global health issues. With a history of innovation spanning more than 90 years, ATCC offers the world's largest and most diverse collection of human and animal cell lines, microorganisms, biological products, and standards. ATCC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D and services center in Gaithersburg, MD. For more information about ATCC, visit us at www.atcc.org.

About BIOAGILYTIX

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle area and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, spirit-of-GLP, GLP, GCP, and GCLP, as well as product release testing under GMP.

BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high quality science, data integrity, and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development, and is a trusted partner to 23 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

View full agenda online at www.atcc.org/forum

