ATCC Announces Award of HIV Reagent Program

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCC, the world's premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year, $9.86 million task order contract by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, to manage and operate its HIV Reagent Program, formerly known as the AIDS Reagent Program. ATCC is tasked to supply the HIV/AIDS research community with no-cost, high-quality materials supporting the development and evaluation of therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics.

NIAID's Preclinical Services for HIV Therapeutics Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract program supports basic and preclinical research and therapeutic product development for HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and hepatitis B and C. The scope of work ranges from initial product discovery to supporting clinical trials and/or product licensure. Under the terms of the Task Order G award, ATCC will provide the extramural scientific community with research material and preclinical product development support for candidate products that emerge from investigator-initiated research studies.

"This program extends ATCC's long history as a national resource supporting critical public health efforts and enables the scientific research community to better understand, treat, and ultimately prevent, infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases," said Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of ATCC. "We look forward to supporting NIAID in fulfilling their mission to improve the health of our nation."

Leveraging nearly 100 years of experience supporting the life science research community, ATCC will manage the HIV Reagent Program through the identification, acquisition, receipt, production, characterization, authentication, long-term storage, maintenance, and distribution of biological and chemical research materials necessary for basic and translational research focused on HIV. ATCC provides a central repository of materials, standardizes quality processes, and oversees their worldwide distribution.

"With this award, ATCC demonstrates commitment to quality and adherence to best practices for managing a program of this scale," said Joseph Leonelli, Ph.D., Vice President of Federal Solutions at ATCC. "We are proud to expand our relationship with NIAID to support their efforts to develop solutions for infectious diseases including HIV vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics."

For more information, go to the HIV Reagent Program website: www.HIVreagentprogram.org.

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC is the world's leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines and microorganisms. ATCC products, services, and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems, and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a not-for-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D innovation center in Gaithersburg, MD. To learn more about ATCC, visit www.atcc.org .

