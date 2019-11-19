ATCC Appoints Dr. Raymond D. Stapleton President and Chief Operating Officer

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCC, the world's premier biological materials resource and standards organization, today announced the appointment of Raymond D. Stapleton, Jr., PhD, to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. With extensive management experience in translational sciences and the application of Lean Six-Sigma management in biopharmaceutical industries, Stapleton has the capacity and insight to lead ATCC's executive team during a period of continued rapid growth. Stapleton will coordinate ATCC's Corporate Operations and will take on a co-leadership role in the Commercial Center where he will oversee the standardization, manufacture, and distribution of new tools and reagents to researchers around the globe.

"We're excited to have Ray join our team," said ATCC Chairman and CEO Raymond H. Cypess. "We are confident that his invaluable experience running technical operations and manufacturing at multibillion-dollar biotech and pharmaceutical companies will help us align our organization so that we can innovate and execute with greater speed, efficiency, and capability."

Prior to joining ATCC, Stapleton was senior vice president of technical operations at clinical stage biotechnology company Iovance Biotherapeutics where key responsibilities included clinical and commercial supply chain and logistics and commercial manufacturing readiness. Previously, during his 15 years at Merck, he rose from a role of process microbiologist overseeing a technical team of eight to leading technical operations at a manufacturing site responsible for supporting Merck's $5 billion vaccine business.

Stapleton joins ATCC at an opportune time: the organization has more than doubled its workforce over the past two decades, and recently broke ground on an expansion of its Manassas, VA headquarters from 126,000 to 160,000 square feet. Stapleton's background developing multilevel and diverse teams will help ATCC maintain and attract talented individuals to its workforce.

"ATCC has a long history as a guiding force in life sciences research," said Stapleton. "I admire what the organization has done to help investigators conduct higher-quality research, built on credible standards, as well as its contributions to fighting biological diseases that pose a global threat. I look forward to helping propel ATCC's work forward and identifying and facilitating new ways for ATCC to contribute to the scientific community and address its greatest needs."

Stapleton earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia and received his PhD in Microbial Ecology from the University of Tennessee. A member of the American Society for Microbiology, he has served as peer-reviewer for a half dozen scientific journals and has co-authored 17 peer-reviewed manuscripts.

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems, and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D innovation center in Gaithersburg, MD. To learn more about ATCC, visit www.atcc.org.

