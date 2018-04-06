ATCC is recognized for its biological materials manufacturing, production, storage and global distribution capabilities under an ISO-certified Quality Management System and has supported the federal government for over 50 years with biological products and innovative solutions — highlighted by ATCC's commitment to quality and responsive management.

"ATCC is proud to be awarded this contract as it allows us to expand our support to the federal government and help protect our nation from current and future biological threats", said Dr. Joseph Leonelli, vice president for ATCC's Microbiology and Government Solutions business. "ATCC looks forward to providing JPEO-CBD with the premier biological defense materials and services for which our company is well known".

The JE-RDAP contracting strategy aligns with JPEO-CBD's firm commitment to reduce the time required to award future task orders and deliver innovative solutions.

About ATCC

ATCC is a leader in biological materials management supporting the scientific community and government with research and development, standardized products, and services in support of global health issues. With a history of innovation spanning more than 90 years, ATCC offers the world's largest and most diverse collection of human and animal cell lines, microorganisms, biological products, and standards. ATCC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, Va.

For more information about ATCC, visit us at www.atcc.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atcc-awarded-10-year-us-department-of-defense-joint-program-executive-office-chemical-and-biological-defense-je-rdap-contract-300625617.html

SOURCE ATCC

Related Links

http://www.atcc.org

