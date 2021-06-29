ATCC Extends its Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

MANASSAS, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCC , the world's premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced it has made two key appointments within its leadership team. The company has expanded the role of Ruth Cheng, Ph.D., Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer to include duties as Vice President of Corporate Development. And Robert Gowin has been hired as its Chief Strategy Realization Officer to support the fulfillment of ATCC's five-year corporate strategy.

Since January 2020, Cheng has led the development of a short and long-term corporate strategic plan and launched the Innovation Hub that has invested in over a dozen employee-led discoveries. Cheng began her career at Boston Scientific, where she established and managed a corporate innovation team. She then joined Smith & Nephew as their Director of Innovation and Strategy. And before joining ATCC, Cheng served as Vice President of Global Strategy for AgNovos Healthcare.

Cheng received her Master's and Doctorate in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Michigan and her Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Cornell University. She holds executive certificates in Strategy and Innovation from MIT Sloan and Private Equity and Venture Capital from Harvard Business School. In addition to authoring numerous scientific publications and more than a dozen patents, she also is an invited lecturer at congresses and universities on medical technology innovation.

"Over the past year, Ruth has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic planning processes and strengthening relationships with our key stakeholders," said Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of ATCC. "She has been a catalyst for change at ATCC, and we look forward to her taking on a larger role in identifying new opportunities with an eye towards maximizing the efficiency of ATCC's business operations and expanding its global products and service offerings."

Prior to joining ATCC, Gowin was Vice President of Pharmacy Operations, Analytics and Compliance for Anthem, Inc., with responsibilities for pharmacy compliance, pharmacy analytics, pharma strategy, pharmaceutical contracting, pharmacy profit and loss and administration, and pharmacy operations and implementation. Gowin spent 20 years in the U.S. Army in various leadership roles before joining Serologicals Corporation where he led enterprise initiatives, managed the company's strategic plan, and oversaw the consistency of processes.

Gowin holds a Master's in Business Administration from the Sorrell College of Business at Troy University, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Resource Management from Troy University. He is a certified six sigma black belt from Georgia Institute of Technology and a certified Project Director from the Institute of Project Management.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Robert join us to help meet our strategic goals and objectives. In his role, Robert will partner with the leadership and management teams throughout the organization to ensure that plans, capabilities, organizational design, and management are aligned and executed across the company," said Cypess.

Cypess adds, "We're fortunate to have the benefit of Ruth and Robert's talent and experience on our executive team and look forward to their guidance in shaping and achieving ATCC's strategic charter."

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems, and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a not-for-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D innovation center in Gaithersburg, MD. To learn more about ATCC, visit www.atcc.org .

