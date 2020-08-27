ATCC Promotes Teri Sellars to Vice President Human Resources and Chief People Officer

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCC, the world's premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced it has promoted Teri Sellars to the position of Vice President, Human Resources and Chief People Officer. In this role, Sellars will lead a team focused on continuing to create and drive innovation and employment initiatives to fuel ATCC's growth objectives and to enhance the overall employee experience.

During her tenure with ATCC, Sellars has continued to lead the transformation of the HR department from a manual service organization to an effective automated self-service program based on a strong foundation of analytics. Her accomplishments over the past eight years include increasing ATCC's employee count by 25%; introducing a new ATS (applicant tracking system) for Talent Acquisition; maximizing the HRIS; modernizing talent management and other processes, including performance management, rebuilding the ATCC Intern program, and reconstructing ATCC's Total Rewards offerings.

"Teri has spent her ATCC career striving to improve every employee's experience. Her exemplary commitment to her role as a change agent in ATCC's growth has positioned her well for this promotion and expansion of responsibilities," said Dr. Raymond H. Cypess, Chairman and CEO. "Teri has leveraged her expertise to lead the transformation of the ATCC HR function. She has been highly influential in the significant improvements across the organization."

Sellars joined ATCC in 2012 from Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a non-profit corporation providing expertise to public sector clients in the arenas of national and homeland security. Prior to ANSER, Sellars served in HR leadership/business partner roles for small companies and for divisions of larger organizations, including Convergys Corporation, Freddie Mac, Wireless Facilities, Inc., and WCI Communities. Sellars has over twenty years of experience in transforming the HR function, mergers, acquisitions and integrations, and standing up HR departments.

Sellars holds her SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources certification) as well as her SHRM-SCP (Senior Certified Professional) and previously served on the Board of the Dulles SHRM Chapter. Sellars received her bachelor's degree in French Business Studies from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a year of study at the University of Paris - La Sorbonne in Paris, France.

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems, and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a not-for-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D innovation center in Gaithersburg, MD. To learn more about ATCC, visit www.atcc.org .

SOURCE ATCC