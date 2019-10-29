ATCC Releases Cell-Specific Exosomes as Reference Materials for Drug and Diagnostic Development

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCC announced the first launch from a portfolio of exosomes (i.e., extracellular vesicles) derived from human cells to serve as reference materials or standards for a variety of research applications. The first two exosomes available to researchers are derived from the A549 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cell line and hTERT-immortalized mesenchymal stem cells.

Exosomes are extracellular vesicles that carry cell-free cargo such as DNA, RNA, bioactive lipids, and proteins, thereby making them an attractive tool for diagnostic and drug development. For example, exosomes from cancer cells may carry genetic biomarkers that could potentially be used to develop tests for the early detection of cancer. Alternatively, these extracellular messengers could be used to build novel drug delivery systems.

"A major drawback facing scientists in this field is that isolating a consistent population of exosomes can be challenging," said Mindy Goldsborough, PhD, Chief Science Officer of ATCC. "Our characterized exosome portfolio demonstrates ATCC's continued commitment to raising the bar for credible, reliable science. With our exosome portfolio, scientists will have reference materials that could potentially be used in a wide range of applications, including the development of liquid biopsy diagnostic assays and drug delivery."

ATCC's exosomes are derived from authenticated ATCC cells, long considered the gold standard of whole-cell reference materials. ATCC uses a novel isolation method to achieve exceptional purity and has extensively characterized the exosomes to ensure quality and consistency.

The NSCLC exosomes, generated from the A549 cell line, are one of the first of several exosomes that ATCC will launch in the coming months that represent different cancer models relevant to liquid biopsy; future models will include those for glioblastoma, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer. The other current release, exosomes from hTERT-immortalized mesenchymal stem cells, could potentially be used in several different applications, including research in drug delivery, wound healing, and immune stimulation.

More information about ATCC's exosomes can be found at www.atcc.org/exosomes.

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems, and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D innovation center in Gaithersburg, MD. To learn more about ATCC, visit www.atcc.org.

SOURCE ATCC

Related Links

https://www.atcc.org

