ATCO EnPower and CPKC complete construction of two hydrogen production & refuelling stations in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) and ATCO EnPower, a division of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) today said construction of hydrogen production and refuelling facilities in Calgary and in Edmonton is now complete and the facilities are fully operational.

As part of its innovative Hydrogen Locomotive Program, CPKC is retrofitting a number of diesel locomotives with hydrogen fuel cells so they can operate without directly generating emissions.

CPKC Hydrogen Locomotive (CNW Group/CPKC)

"These fuelling facilities are an important part of advancing the ongoing testing of our hydrogen locomotives and advancing the development of our industry-leading program working toward a lower carbon transportation future," said Kyle Mulligan, CPKC Assistant Vice President, Operations Technology.

ATCO EnPower provided engineering, procurement and construction services for each of the dedicated, on-site hydrogen locomotive refuelling stations and has signed an agreement to operate these facilities.

"We are proud to announce the completion of the two-hydrogen production and refuelling stations for CPKC. This advancement marks significant progress in utilizing hydrogen as a fuel source for commercial transportation and reflects ATCO EnPower's commitment to building a sustainable future by providing innovative energy solutions for our customers," said Mark Brown, Executive Vice President of Projects and Operations, ATCO EnPower.

Each of the facilities includes a 1 - megawatt (MW) electrolyzer, compression, storage, and dispensing systems for locomotive refuelling. In Calgary, the electrolyzer is powered in part by renewable electricity from CPKC's existing 5 MW solar power facility co-located at CPKC's headquarters.

The two new facilities will serve as a model for future and complementary projects across the country. By harnessing the power of hydrogen, CPKC aims to create a cleaner, more efficient mode of freight transportation that can serve as a model for the rail industry with support from ATCO EnPower.

With operations in Canada and Mexico, ATCO EnPower is leading the energy transition with inspired energy solutions, including renewable energy, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and derivatives, and energy storage.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,000 employees and assets of $23 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and alternative fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

SOURCE CPKC