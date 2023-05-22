ATCOR Launches New 2,000-Patient Longitudinal Retrospective Study for Heart Health

"Gold Standard" SphygmoCor® Technology to be Used to Identify Care Outcomes Associated with Routine Monitoring of Patients with Elevated Blood Pressure

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCOR Medical, a subsidiary of CardieX and developer of innovative medical devices and digital health solutions to optimize hypertension management and improve clinical trial patient outcomes, today announced it has launched a single-center retrospective study of 2,000 hypertensive patients to identify associated care outcomes resulting from the routine monitoring of central aortic blood pressure (cBP) and peripheral blood pressure (pBP). With over six years of patient data, this longitudinal study will evaluate changes in medication prescriptions and patient well-being associated with routine monitoring of elevated blood pressure using ATCOR's patented SphygmoCor vascular biomarker technology, long considered the gold standard in hypertension management and treatment.

Real-world evidence (RWE) retrospective studies provide large and diverse point of care data to explain how a clinical practice manages chronic disease and vascular health risk factors across patient populations. Researchers hope to uncover novel treatment and therapeutic protocols, as well as relationships between vascular health risk factors and chronic disease.

"Retrospective studies have always been an important focus for ATCOR, said CardieX CEO, Craig Cooper. Our hope is that the data from this study will definitively show how routine blood pressure monitoring using novel digital vascular biomarkers can improve health outcomes and advance the field of cardiovascular medicine."            

Analysis from retrospective studies may also facilitate standards of care toward patient-centric vascular health management and provide more precise insight into how gender, race, and other factors influence vascular risk.

 "This study will no doubt deepen our understanding of vascular health risk factors in the management of chronic disease," said Toni R. Hofhine, President - ATCOR Medical.

ATCOR is currently constructing an outcome-based vascular health database which will track changes in digital vascular biomarkers with interventional therapies across diverse populations. Working closely with Adaptive Clinical Systems®, longitudinal data will be aggregated from electronic health records (EHR), medical imaging, ATCOR's SphygmoCor® digital biomarker data, and other data sources.

About CardieX:

CardieX is a global health technology company. Its ATCOR Medical subsidiary is a world leader in medical devices for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders based on the Company's "gold standard" SphygmoCor® central blood pressure technology. CardieX's CONNEQT Health subsidiary develops and markets medical devices, digital solutions, and wearables for home health, primary clinician, and other healthcare channels. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX).

SOURCE CardieX Limited

