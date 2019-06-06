ATCorp Announces Virtual, Online Cyber Security Training for the Utility Industry

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture Technology Corporation (ATCorp) has launched an enhanced version of CYRIN, their online cyber security training platform, with new tools designed for the Utility Industry.

CYRIN is a next-generation "cyber range" for on-line interactive training and testing. As an advanced e-learning platform it integrates instruction, live exercises and performance monitoring and evaluation. In the past two years the CYRIN development team has created more labs and specific training for the Utility Industry.

CYRIN Now incorporates three levels of service

- LEVEL 1 – Now with more than 30 training labs; and new labs coming each quarter – everything from Incident Response to Web Application Security.

- LEVEL 2 – Subscribers can now unleash their tools and knowledge to destroy targets of varying difficulty and threat level, or compete head-to-head in attack/defend war games. Versions now include multiple "capture the flag," defacement, and denial of service scenarios, with more coming all the time.

- LEVEL 3 – Defend the grid! Users will understand what to do when their SCADA Network is under attack. Utility users can now sign on to a virtual network representing a power generation, transmission, and/or distribution company. Each utility gets a dedicated virtual network that includes representative enterprise and operational systems, such as SCADA servers, PLCs, and engineering workstations. Users learn to defend these networks as CYRIN launches attacks against these systems.

In 2018 The U.S. Department of Energy released an August 2017 report that concluded there are more than a half dozen "capability gaps" in the power sector's ability to respond to a cyberattack on the electric grid. A power outage due to a cyberattack has never happened in this country (the United States), but hacking attempts are on the rise and a recent focus on industrial control systems (ICS) by would-be intruders has upped the ante.

Developed by ATCorp initially for the Department of Defense to help defenders train to thwart cyber attacks, CYRIN is designed as an e-learning system to be used without an instructor. CYRIN allows someone to "virtually" secure a Linux server system, analyze the security of a web application, or respond to a denial of service attack in a controlled environment. Students can practice on their schedule from within their browser. No custom software or travel is necessary.

It can also work as a classroom (physical or virtual) tool to be used with an instructor. As a classroom tool, CYRIN incorporates a robust performance management capability and also the capability for the instructor/administrator to develop his/her exercises.

CYRIN provides a number of benefits

CYRIN improves upon existing cyber range systems with four central innovations:

(1) It provides a fully interactive, independent on-line exercise interface for each student.

(2) It's always available and accessible from anywhere with no special software required.

(3) It's able to monitor student progress against learning objectives within practical exercises and

(4) It's virtual "hands-on" training so students learn by doing. Since it's always available and requires no physical classroom it actually saves time and money.

For more information, visit the CYRIN Utility Landing Page or call (800) 850-2170.

The Team

ATCorp's cybersecurity team that is responsible for CYRIN is part of their ATC-NY cyber R&D division based in Ithaca, NY. ATC-NY has worked with a number of private and government agencies including the Department of Defense who helped support the effort to develop CYRIN.

About Architecture Technology Corporation

Architecture Technology Corporation (ATCorp) is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. Founded in 1981, ATCorp specializes in advanced research and software-intensive solutions for complex problems in Information Security, Cyber Security, Enterprise-Scale Network Computing Architectures, and Next Generation Networking. ATCorp is known for a number of cutting-edge products in Cyber Defense, Automatic Mapping (robotics), and Information Pedigree products. ATCorp's customers include firms in the private sector and government. To read more about their products and services visit ATCorp at https://www.atcorp.com.

Contact: Paul O'Neill, poneill@atcorp.com

Related Files

White Paper for CYRIN for Utilities.pdf

Cyrin Utility Guide June 2019.pdf

Related Images

cyrin-cyber-security-training.png

CYRIN cyber security training platform

Related Links

Utility Intro Video Live Walkthrough

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smokjaL2aCw

SOURCE Architecture Technology Corporation

Related Links

https://www.atcorp.com

