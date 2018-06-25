ATD Announces Go-Forward Innovation Strategy

As the replacement tire industry evolves at an unprecedented rate, ATD has launched a game-changing digital ecosystem that embraces technology and advanced analytics to create long-term competitive advantages for its customers and manufacturer partners.

"ATD is—and will continue to be—the North American leader in the replacement tire industry through ground-breaking innovation," said Stuart Schuette, president and chief executive officer at ATD. "Nearly two years ago we began a journey of transformation to become the most connected and insightful automotive solutions provider in the industry."

The digital business model launched at the 2018 North American Innovation Summit will be fully integrated into ATD's business by 2020. Tools and initiatives launching in the coming months include:

radius, a world-class value-added services platform designed to drive traffic, enhance operations and maximize profitability for our customers;

traction , a cutting-edge platform that sets a new standard for delivery tracking and notifications, easy and secure payment options, invoices that reflect real-time order changes and inventory control; and

a new ATD website and NTD website that aligns with innovation goals and programs.

"Our team has decades of experience in this industry, but we still have the spirit of a start-up as we inspire our industry and guide our customers and partners through this time of extraordinary opportunity," Schuette said. "We have an unrelenting commitment to our customers and partners to provide the technology and insights they need to drive and thrive into the future."

The Company remains committed to delivering exceptional service, creating an efficient and easy way to do business with ATD and building on the relationships developed through more than 80 years of service to the industry.

"No one in the industry can offer the capabilities and services that ATD has and will continue to provide our customers and manufacturer partners," Schuette said. "We have unparalleled experience and, more importantly, the commitment, power and enthusiasm of more than 5,000 associates to develop the tools that will lead the industry. Passion for leading industry change and delivering an exceptional customer experience are a part of our DNA. The industry should expect no less from us. We can't wait for tomorrow."

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 140 distribution centers, including 25 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,000 associates across its distribution center network, including approximately 800 associates in Canada.

