ATD Recognizes Exceptional Achievements in Talent Development

The Association for Talent Development honored organizations and individuals for their commitment to workplace talent development practices.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 2026 International Conference & Exposition in Los Angeles, California, the Association for Talent Development (ATD) recognized organizations and individuals for their excellence and contributions across the talent development field. Herminia Ibarra and Michael Bungay Stanier won awards for their contributions to the industry.

"Recognizing excellence in the field is something ATD has been doing for decades," said ATD President and CEO Tony Bingham. "Winning organizations demonstrate how aligning talent development to business needs can increase the performance and success of organizations worldwide. And every winner contributes to the flourishing of human potential and to creating a world that works better."

Individual honorees in the Advancing Talent Development category included:

Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award: Kassy LaBorie, Kassy LaBorie Consulting (external practitioner) Michelle Baker, FORUM Credit Union (internal practitioner)

Dissertation Award: Dr. Kari Word, Florida State University

Dr. Kari Word, Florida State University Talent Development One to Watch Award: Wes Wessinger, ReWa

Wes Wessinger, ReWa Talent Development Champion Award: Herminia Ibarra

Herminia Ibarra Talent Development Thought Leader Award: Michael Bungay Stanier

Michael Bungay Stanier Lifetime Achievement Award: Patricia McLagan

The Champion Award is presented to an individual outside of the talent development profession whose commitment, advocacy, and actions in support of talent development have influenced audiences, organizations, or society. This year's recipient is Herminia Ibarra, the Charles Handy Professor of Organizational Behavior at London Business School.

The Thought Leader Award recognizes individuals' exceptional contributions to talent development. The winner of this award has contributed significant thought leadership to the profession. ATD presented this year's award to Michael Bungay Stanier, founder of MBS.works, and author of The Coaching Habit.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual whose commitment to talent development, thought leadership, and influence on the field is evidenced over the course of a long career. Patricia McLagan, an expert in leadership and change, and CEO of McLagan International, was honored with this year's award.

Prudential Financial won the Talent Development for Good Award, which recognizes organizations that leverage talent development to make significant contributions to improve the lives of others, change an industry or community for the better, or powerfully serve society.

Saudi Aramco received the ATD Certification Institute Champion Award.

The 2026 Excellence in Practice (EIP) Award winners are recognized for results achieved using practices and solutions from across the scope of talent development. Awards were presented to 46 companies for a total of 59 winning practices.

Practice categories include career development, change management, coaching and mentoring, diversity and inclusion, future readiness, global impact, integrated talent management, leadership and management development, learning and development, learning technologies, managing the learning function, and performance improvement/performance consulting.

Organizations that received an Excellence in Practice Award include:

AIA Group

Allianz SE

American Bankers Association

AT&T

Bader China Limited

Bell Partners (x2)

Caesars Entertainment

Cathay United Bank

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

China Baowu Steel Group

China Telecom (x2)

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Cognizant (x5)

Community Choice Credit Union

Dubai Police

Far Eastern New Century

Ferguson Enterprises

HD Supply

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Limited

Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Company Limited

ITC Limited - Foods Business Division

Limak Cement

Lumen Technologies (x3)

Mars China

MediaTek

Mercado Libre

MGM China (x3)

Nova Scotia Career Development Association

Novo Nordisk (China) Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Panda Restaurant Group

Pegasus Airlines (x2)

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

RBFCU

Resideo

Setur

SprintRay

Sungrow Business Institute (x2)

TSKB

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

University of South Florida

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

Worten (x2)

Yapı Kredi

Yongan Futures

ZTE Corporation

Additional information can be found at td.org/eip.

About ATD

ATD is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development.

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)