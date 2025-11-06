ATDev Joins $41 Million ARPA-H Initiative to Build the Future of Robotic Mobility and Independence

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assistive Technology Development, Inc. (ATDev) announced today that it is a subcontractor for the Robotic Assistive Mobility and Manipulation Platform (RAMMP) program, awarded to the University of Pittsburgh under the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) for up to $41 million.

Led by Principal Investigator Rory Cooper, Ph.D. at University of Pittsburgh, the RAMMP program aims to create a new generation of open-source robotic assistive mobility and manipulation technologies that empower people with disabilities to live more independently. The program combines advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and digital twin simulation to enable greater autonomy and reduce reliance on caregivers.

" RAMMP program, supported by ARPA-H investment represents a national commitment to transforming independence through robotics," said Todd Roberts, CEO and co-founder of ATDev. "We're honored to contribute our expertise in assistive technology R&D, accessibility design, and robotic medical device commercialization to a project that could redefine what independence means for millions of Americans."

Building the Next Generation of Robotic Wheelchairs

ATDev's role in the RAMMP initiative includes leading the architectural design and development of a new operating system and simulation platform optimized for assistive technology, as well as key hardware assets which will be critical platform technologies used by the next generation of medical robotics. These systems will integrate adaptive AI controls, advanced sensor fusion, and assistive user interfaces to support semi-autonomous navigation and manipulation — helping users perform daily tasks safely and independently.

"This is the future of mobility," said Owen Kent, CMO and co-founder of ATDev. "By bridging our commercial work in affordable assistive technology with cutting-edge robotics research, we're taking a major step toward a world where every person, regardless of physical ability, can move freely and live with dignity."

A National Vision for Mobility Innovation

The RAMMP program builds on decades of groundbreaking research at the University of Pittsburgh's Human Engineering Research Laboratories (HERL), one of the world's leading centers for rehabilitation and assistive robotics. As part of this initiative, William Emfinger, Ph.D., will join ATDev as Principal Investigator and Chief Technology Officer. William brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the assistive technology field, formerly serving as CTO at Max Mobility, a wheelchair propulsion company, and Director of R&D at Permobil, a global leader in wheelchair manufacturing. ATDev is proud to collaborate with an exceptional consortium of partners including Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell University, Northeastern University, Purdue University, Kinova Robotics, and LUCI Mobility. Together, this multidisciplinary team is accelerating the translation of advanced robotics into real-world assistive devices that are accessible, scalable, and human-centered.

About Assistive Technology Development, Inc. (ATDev)

Founded in 2020 and spun out of UC Berkeley, ATDev is an assistive technology company developing an ecosystem of robotic personal mobility devices. Its mission is simple: independent mobility for all. By combining robotics, AI, and accessible design, ATDev is building tools that expand personal independence and redefine what's possible.

