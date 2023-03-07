A.Team Adds 18 Industry Luminaries to Its CxO Network

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.Team revealed 18 c-suite-level leaders joining their CxO Network —a group of visionary leaders shaping the future of distributed teams—and how transformative products are built—by working with A.Team's market-leading startups, growth stage, and enterprise companies.

This inaugural cohort of transformative leaders has already beat the "corporate video game." Now they're asking themselves, What's next? They don't want to replay the same old challenges again. They're looking to get involved in the next transformative idea—like building the TikTok for textbooks with McGraw Hill.

The CxO Network is a small, selective group of world-class leaders helping drive innovation, develop breakthrough products, and reshape the future of work alongside the 400+ companies building with A.Team. Some members serve as strategic advisors, while others take a more hands-on role in bringing together an A.Team to tackle high-impact product initiatives.

"The CxO Network is designed to challenge the idea that leadership at the top has to be a lonely endeavor," Jen Snow, the former CTO of AFWERX, the US Air Force Innovation Wing, who now serves as Managing Director of the network.

The newest CxOs in the A.Team Network include:

Jessie Beegle , Chief Innovation Officer at LifePoint

, Chief Innovation Officer at LifePoint David Bickerton , former VP Innovation at HP and Chief Information Officer at Micro Focus

, former VP Innovation at HP and Chief Information Officer at Micro Focus Dr. John Boudreau , Professor Emeritus of Organizational Psychology at USC Marshall

, Professor Emeritus of Organizational Psychology at Marshall Meng Chee , former Chief Product Officer at Walmart

, former Chief Product Officer at Walmart Jenny Dearborn , former Chief Talent Officer and VP at SAP

, former Chief Talent Officer and VP at SAP Wagner Denuzzo, VP of Organizational Effectiveness at Prudential

Gabriela Ewachiw , Director of Innovation Operations at Amtrak

, Director of Innovation Operations at Amtrak Anu George, Client Experience Digital Transformation Leader at AIG

Britta Hale , Security Researcher and member of the Board of Directors for the International Association of Cryptologic Research

, Security Researcher and member of the Board of Directors for the International Association of Cryptologic Research Angelique Krembs , former VP Marketing at PepsiCo and Head of Brand at BlackRock

, former VP Marketing at PepsiCo and Head of Brand at BlackRock Lauren Lyons , former COO at Firefly Aerospace; former Lead Engineer at Blue Origin

, former COO at Firefly Aerospace; former Lead Engineer at Blue Origin Chris Manuel , former SVP at Sierra Nevada Corporation

, former SVP at Sierra Nevada Corporation Quintin McGrath , former Global Sr Managing Director at Deloitte

, former Global Sr Managing Director at Deloitte Rajan Mehndiratta , Executive Director of Data Transformation at JP Morgan Chase

, Executive Director of Data Transformation at JP Tim Pozar , Vice President at San Francisco Metropolitan Internet Exchange

, Vice President at San Francisco Metropolitan Internet Exchange AJ Thomas, Chaos Pilot and Head of Talent at X

To learn more about this remarkable class of executives, head to a.team/cxo .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE A.Team