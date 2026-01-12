ATEC and Theradaptive Enter Strategic Partnership for Breakthrough Regenerative Technology in Spinal Fusion

ATEC Secures Exclusive U.S. Rights to OsteoAdapt® Platform in Major Strategic Alignment

Theradaptive Initiates Series B to Advance Proprietary Protein-Engineering Technology

CARLSBAD, Calif. and FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing spine surgery, and Theradaptive, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering engineered protein therapeutics, today announced a definitive strategic partnership agreement. Concurrently, Theradaptive announced the initiation of a Series B investment round designed to accelerate the expansion of its proprietary protein-engineering platform across global therapeutic applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, ATEC gains exclusive U.S. commercial rights to market and distribute Theradaptive's OsteoAdapt® osteoinductive bone graft for spinal fusion. This represents a landmark regenerative medicine partnership for the spine industry, structured to deliver significant long-term value through a combination of upfront and milestone payments and a perpetual royalty structure.

About the Technology: Leveraging proprietary AMP2™ protein technology, OsteoAdapt is currently being evaluated in clinical trials in spine and dental applications and is subject to FDA PMA approval. The technology has received three FDA Breakthrough Device Designations, underscoring its potential to address significant unmet medical needs in bone regeneration.

"The partnership with Theradaptive represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of ATEC's procedural ecosystem," said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ATEC. "We have built a strong foundation of procedural spine solutions through informatics, imaging, navigation, and instrumentation, and the industry has long sought biologic solutions that can further enhance fusion outcomes in a meaningful way. OsteoAdapt is that solution. By integrating this breakthrough technology into our Organic Innovation Machine™, we are poised to set a new standard for clinical distinction in spine."

Theradaptive Series B Financing Initiation: To support the completion of clinical studies and rapid scaling of its technology platform alongside the ATEC partnership, Theradaptive has launched a Series B investment round. This capital will facilitate the advancement of the OASIS Pivotal trial in spinal fusion and the manufacturing scale-up and build-out in support of future commercialization.

"In ATEC, we have found the ideal partner to bring this revolutionary technology to the patients who need it most," said Luis Alvarez, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Theradaptive. "The synergy between our engineered protein platform and ATEC's commercial reach, coupled with the initiation of our Series B round, ensures that we are capitalized to deliver a new era of regenerative medicine".

Market Opportunity: The U.S. spine surgery market exceeds $10 billion annually, with the biologics segment representing a $2+ billion opportunity. OsteoAdapt's targeted approach represents a paradigm shift intended to make traditional allograft and synthetic alternatives obsolete. The sustained sales growth from ATEC's sales force provides confidence in maximizing market penetration and returning value to Theradaptive with the ongoing royalties.

