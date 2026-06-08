ATEC Investors Have Opportunity to Join Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ("Alphatec" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ATEC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Alphatec released its Q1 2026 financial results on May 5, 2026. The Company missed the consensus estimate for its revenue and revealed that "deliveries were lower than the prior year period, resulting in lower revenue recognition for the quarter." The Company also lowered its full year 2026 revenue outlook, admitting that it had "committed to a number of units" that it "did not fulfill." Based on this news, shares of Alphatec fell by 31.7% on May 6, 2026.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm