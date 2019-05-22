OAKTON, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atela Productions recently announced it was the recipient of five 2019 International Gold Hermes Awards for excellence in creativity and innovation (http://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/#/gold/2019). The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals to honor exceptional brand, marketing, and communication designers. Atela Productions was founded by expert media coach Monica Davis, who has spent the past 20 years in roles such as television producer and host, journalist and magazine publisher.

Atela Productions Inc. Claims Five International Gold Hermes Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Communication

"The Hermes Awards recognize the best in all areas of marketing and communication," said Monica Davis, "And we are honored to be named among industry-leading brands such as AARP, Deloitte, Fidelity Investments, Hilton, IBM and Pepsi. We have always gone well beyond just giving advice or offering media and publicity strategies. We truly invest in our clients, get to know them and their businesses, so that our solutions are unique and specific to their needs."

Founded in 1998, Atela Productions boasts a variety of successful endeavors, including an award-winning TV show, publishing "Exceptional People Magazine" for the past 12 years, and a distinguished list of clients ranging from entrepreneurs and CEOs to celebrated small business owners. Atela Productions is a full-service media coaching company that helps professionals develop incredible brand narratives.

Building the perfect brand is the key to taking advantage of new opportunities, building and maintaining credibility, and exerting positive media influence over the marketplace. Atela Productions primarily focuses on creating for clients its signature Spotlight-Ready Brand Narrative, which includes expert analysis and coaching. These wholly unique and client-specific brand narratives are origin stories and mission statements that help companies and brands get galvanizing media attention.

Steps to creating the Spotlight-Ready Brand Narrative include:

Detailed analysis of the business or personality's current web presence.

90-minute discovery and orientation consultation, to lay out all the pieces of a business or personality's individual stories and desired branding goals.

Three 30-minute interviews, allowing Monica to leverage her extensive media expertise in capturing a unique, narrative portrait.

A professionally written, designed and delivered brand story crafted from the interviews.

A 60-minute implementation coaching session that teaches how to put the narrative into action and develop a solid game plan to: generate more income and increase ROI, humanize the brand, and shape a media reputation that grows one's professional network and customer base.

In addition to doctors and CEOs, past guests and clients of Atela Productions include: Tom Ziglar, CEO of the Zig Ziglar Corporation; EMMY® winner Shawne Duperon; Dr. George C. Fraser, CEO of FraserNet; and Tony Little, America's Personal Trainer.

Testimonials regarding Atela Productions have always been overwhelmingly positive:

"Monica is a seasoned media expert and coach who uniquely understands how to help business owners leverage the power of video and the media to achieve increased credibility, brand awareness, more clients and influence." — Dr. George C. Fraser

"Monica's exceptional consulting and business insights facilitated a major breakthrough for me personally and professionally…" — Christopher Powell, President of Math Tutoring Experts

"Monica, this was the best interview I've ever done! I can never thank you enough for such an extraordinary piece. You are an amazing journalist." — Tony Little

About Atela Productions

Established in 1998, Atela Productions is an award-winning media and publishing company specializing in magazine development coaching, media coaching and training, and development of influential brand narratives. Atela Productions is committed to empowering small businesses, entrepreneurs, and CEOs to reach more of their targeted market through media exposure and carefully communicated narratives that inspire action from various markets. With an unswerving commitment to integrity and authentic storytelling, Atela Productions elevates brands. Learn more at www.ExceptionalMediaCoaching.com.

