Atela Productions Offers DIY Publicity Course to Help New Businesses Affordably Gain Media Exposure: 'Media Superstar Mastery'

OAKTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atela Productions Inc. recently announced the launch of a new self-paced media course for small business owners and other entrepreneurs. "Media Superstar Mastery" is a weekly training course developed by award-winning journalist, best-selling author and TV producer Monica Davis for those who need media exposure but cannot afford to hire a media specialist. The step-by-step detailed program provides direct, money-saving skills that can be applied immediately for small businesses and personalities trying to orchestrate a successful media strategy.

"My purpose in creating the course stems from my experience with interviewing and working with hundreds of entrepreneurs; learning from many of them how frustrated they were with not being able to effectively create consistent awareness for their businesses," said Monica Davis. "When I became a first-time author many years ago, I experienced that same frustration — so I understand their concerns."

"Nobody knows your brand or audience like you do," Davis continued. "But many small business owners just can't afford to hire a publicist, especially in the early days when publicity is most crucial. Publicity is a cost-effective way to get exposure within a target market while, at the same time, build credibility. And that's what this self-directed course does: provides a blueprint to help new companies and personalities leverage the power of publicity at an affordable cost. It's possible to be your own media strategist — you just need to learn how to implement strategies that position you as the expert in your field."

Atela Productions is offering a free webinar in conjunction with the "Media Superstar Mastery" launch that discusses how publicity builds authority and influence, while also exploring exactly how publicity can help entrepreneurs and professionals elevate their media navigation abilities in an affordable way. The webinar is available https://events.genndi.com/channel/exceptionalmedia.

The course deals directly with the three biggest roadblocks and challenges that keep entrepreneurs from getting the exposure they need: lack of time, lack of money, and fears of unfulfilled expectations. Offered in six weekly video training sessions, the course is complete with downloadable plans, worksheets, and an optional private Facebook community. Key content includes:

Introduction: Clients find out where they need to go with their media coverage by exploring their current position, versus where they need to be to meet their goals.

Media Strategies: Explores how to pitch directly to the media by getting them interested in a client's story.

Interview Secrets: Schedule and book interviews for print, radio and television; while also learning the best ways to shine during those interviews.

The Online Media Room: Clients explore the secrets of creating their own magnetic media kits for both digital and physical media.

Maximizing Media Coverage: Discover ways to monitor and control media coverage through websites, key influencers and extending an interview's value well beyond the initial interview.

Measuring the Results: Gain the tools needed to track media success as well as track customers, to help better implement future strategies.

Learn more about the benefits of self-navigating a publicity strategy in the blog article, "Why You Should Do Your Own Publicity," and Monica's free podcast: "Publicity Is Important."

Atela Productions is an award-winning company, having recently won five International Gold Hermes Awards for being one of the best conceivers, designers and implementers of branding, marking and communication strategies for clients. Future company plans include services that will help clients creatively reach more of their market interests.

About Atela Productions

Established in 1998, Atela Productions is an award-winning media and publishing company specializing in magazine development coaching, media coaching and training, and development of influential brand narratives. Atela Productions is committed to empowering small businesses, entrepreneurs, and CEOs to reach more of their targeted market through media exposure and carefully communicated narratives that inspire action from their customers and prospects. With an unswerving commitment to integrity and authentic storytelling, Atela Productions elevates brands. Learn more at www.ExceptionalMediaCoaching.com.

