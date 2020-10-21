Atelier Cologne Invites You To Experience A 24-Hour Virtual Music Festival

With travel being nearly impossible, this unique musical road trip will pick up viewers from their own home to the private homes of each performer - in four different time zones across the globe in Los Angeles to Paris, London and Séoul.

"We describe perfumes with 'notes,' just as we do with songs. Notes express scents like a partition or melody and can trigger powerful emotions. Music is like perfume, something we cannot imagine our life without," said Christophe Cervasel, Co-Founder of Atelier Cologne

Free festival tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis through the website. By signing up, one will be granted access to the exclusive performances, as well as a chance to interact with select artists and win a signed Cologne Absolue. The performances will be available for a 24-hour window exclusively on AtelierCologne.com .

The Lineup

DOJA CAT Performs Live From Los Angeles (9PM PST/12AM EST)

CHARLI XCX Performs Live From London (2PM PST/5PM EST)

HENRY LAU Performs Live From Séoul (5AM PST/8AM EST)

VIDEOCLUB Performs Live From Paris (1PM PST/4PM EST)

About Atelier Cologne

Atelier Cologne is a French Maison de Parfum embarking people on emotional journeys since 2009. Powerful memories and treasured emotions are at the genesis of each perfume, stimulating an incredible voyage of the imagination. Born from nature, each perfume uses up to 95% Natural Origin Ingredients.

