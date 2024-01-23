Ateliere Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Redefine Content Creation and Delivery for the Media and Entertainment Industry

Five Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Transform Media Production Through Distribution Workflows in the B2B Supply Chain

CENTURY CITY, Calif. , Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading developer of cloud-native media supply chain solutions, today announced a landmark five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration can redefine media production and distribution, offering innovative cloud-based solutions for the media and entertainment industry from the initial stages of capture via the business-to-business (B2B) supply chain right through to content delivery to consumers. This SCA will drive new product and feature development, boost customer adoption of the Ateliere platform, and enhance marketing and general awareness efforts with significant support and funding from AWS.

"Ateliere's platform, natively built on AWS, already employs a vast array of AWS services, powering our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings," said Ryan Kido, CTO of Ateliere Creative Technologies. "This move marks a significant step in Ateliere's journey as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, demonstrating AWS's commitment to Ateliere's vision and belief in our potential for significant impact in the media and entertainment industry."

As a long-standing member of the APN, Ateliere remains one of only a handful of companies within the Media Management category in AWS Marketplace , offering Ateliere Connect™ . The cloud-native ConnectTM platform is designed to orchestrate the supply chain of media content, enabling efficient management, automation, and delivery from a central location, while minimizing storage costs and increasing global collaboration. Users can decrease long-term storage costs by more than 75%, reduce QC time and costs, and increase profit margins with quicker time to market.

Ateliere Connect is a prime example of the innovative offerings that the collaboration with AWS will continue to nurture and evolve. Additionally, Ateliere has consistently participated in Beta programs for new AWS services, as well as established AWS services such as Amazon Aurora Serverless v2, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (Amazon EKS), and Mountpoint for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), all of which are beneficial to its technology.

"The new SCA is a natural progression in our commitment to AWS and their commitment to us," said Dan Goman, CEO of Ateliere Creative Technologies. "It is a prime example of the innovative offerings that this SCA will continue to nurture and evolve and a shared vision to deliver exceptional solutions in the media and entertainment space."

Customers of Ateliere stand to gain substantially from this SCA. They will have access to an expanded set of features and services, accelerated product delivery, and comprehensive solutions spanning from 'camera to consumer'. Joint marketing efforts and increased financial support for Proof of Concepts (POCs) and pilots further cement the customer-centric approach of this collaboration.

For more information, reach out to [email protected].

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

