Ateliere to Showcase Ateliere Motion at NAB in Collaboration with HCLTechnologies

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies today announced it will present its latest platform, Ateliere Motion, at the NAB Show in partnership with HCLTechnologies.

The announcement comes at a time when media companies are undergoing significant consolidation of content libraries and operations. However, many organizations are finding out that consolidation alone does not drive expected efficiencies. Without the right technology in place, it can actually do the opposite, said Flavius Goman, Ateliere President and COO.

"The industry's push towards consolidation, what we call 'The Great Compression' is not inherently a solution. Without an intelligent supply chain, bringing content and operations together actually increases complexity, limits visibility, and ultimately slows down the ability to monetize content effectively," said Goman.

Ateliere Motion is designed to address these challenges by providing a scalable, uniform platform for managing and preparing content for distribution. The platform builds on Ateliere's cloud-based approach to media supply chains enabling organizations to organize content, maintain accurate metadata, and support faster delivery to distribution partners.

By improving how content is managed and made available, Ateliere Motion supports more efficient operations and helps organizations respond more quickly to distribution opportunities across global platforms.

Ateliere will be demonstrating the platform at the HCLTech Hospitality Suite, West Hall – W1072 HS, where attendees can meet with the team to learn more about its capabilities and applications. Make an appointment to meet the Ateliere team here.

You can read more about The Great Compression here.

Ateliere Creative Technologies

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a cloud-native media supply chain company that enables content owners and distributors to manage, prepare, and deliver content globally. Its platforms are designed to improve efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and support content monetization in a rapidly evolving media landscape. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Grace Goddard

Account Executive, MWW

832.865.9143

[email protected]

SOURCE Ateliere