ATEME Facilitates Over Half of All ATSC 3.0 Deployments Across North America

Many prominent TV stations and station groups are now using ATEME TITAN Live for ATSC 3.0 launches as well as ATSC 1.0 refreshes with increased channel counts and consolidation of channels from different stations into a single tower.. Sinclair Broadcast Group were among these leaders using ATEME's solutions, including at the first commercial ATSC 3.0 station launched in Las Vegas in May 2020. This station launch also provided another first by implementing a remote launch of ATSC 3.0, with ATEME's highly efficient deployment method expected to become widespread as rollout at more stations continues.

Branded "NextGen TV," ATSC 3.0 allows broadcasters to compete with streaming service providers by delivering higher-quality video, interactive services, and personalized content. It is the first new standard for US broadcasters in over 20 years, with the potential of transforming the user experience with resolutions up to Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, Next Generation audio, emergency alert system warnings, scalable HEVC, and targeted advertising. ATSC 3.0 has seen significant roll-out since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to deployments coming to fruition, ATEME supported every major ATSC 3.0 field test, including trials by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and the Pearl TV organization.

Mickael Raulët, CTO, ATEME, commented, "Having played a key role in the development of this standard, ATEME remains committed to helping more stations across the US and in other markets seamlessly adopt ATSC 3.0 over the next few years as rollout continues, to realize the benefits of this standard."

