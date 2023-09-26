Ateme Joins Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that Ateme is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program . Ateme is a global leader providing end-to-end video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions with innovation at its core.

As an Akamai Qualified Computing Partner, Ateme offers Akamai customers end-to-end high-quality video-delivery solutions and greater choices in their digital transformation. The smooth, one-stop source facilitates cloud migration, as well as customers' search for a relevant Akamai-supported solution.

"We are honored to become a part of the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program," said Ricardo Minari, Director of Global Partnerships at Ateme. "This partnership highlights Ateme's commitment to ensuring our customers deliver the highest quality of video content to global audiences, even during their ongoing digital transformation journeys."

With Ateme's high-quality video-delivery solution running on Akamai, joint customers can benefit from low latency and better throughput thanks to the power of Akamai Connected Cloud , Akamai's massively distributed edge and cloud platform. As a qualified computing partner, Ateme offers workloads that can be deployed with a range of origin options on Akamai, giving customers the flexibility to choose either a self-managed or an Akamai-managed origin. In addition, Ateme's compression efficiency combined with Akamai's cloud computing services' competitive data-transfer rates can help customers enjoy the cost benefits of reduced bandwidth and storage requirements.

"Akamai is pleased to make quality video compression and delivery easily available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program," said Matt Berk, Vice President of Cloud Computing at Akamai. "Pay TV operators and content providers are now able to captivate their audiences with high-quality video and scale it across Akamai Connected Cloud, the massively distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."

The Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program is designed to make solution-based features that are interoperable with Akamai's cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai's cloud computing services is available at akamai.com .

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers, and streaming platforms boost their viewers' engagement and reduce churn.

Leveraging an R&D task force that is unique in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities.

Find out more: www.ateme.com .

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn .

