ATEN Celebrates Multiple Accolades: Wins Red Dot and iF DESIGN Awards 2023

News provided by

ATEN International

17 Aug, 2023, 06:27 ET

ATEN Management Platform secured the iF DESIGN Award 2023 for user experience, while the PG98 PDU and KVM OmniBus series clinched the Red Dot Award 2023 for design excellence.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, ATEN International, a leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, garnered numerous accolades from international design competitions and celebrated dual achievements at the prestigious Red Dot and iF DESIGN Award 2023 ceremonies. Earning recognition from Red Dot were the innovative PG98 PDU and KVM OmniBus Gateway series. The ATEN Management Platform - Control System, with its user-centric GUI, distinguished itself at the iF DESIGN Awards. This recognition stands out amid fierce competition, with entries from 52 countries totaling over 10,000.

Continue Reading
ATEN Celebrates Multiple Accolades: Wins Red Dot and iF DESIGN Awards 2023 (PRNewsfoto/ATEN International)
ATEN Celebrates Multiple Accolades: Wins Red Dot and iF DESIGN Awards 2023 (PRNewsfoto/ATEN International)

ATEN's Management Platform is designed to amplify user experiences, especially in meeting settings, sidestepping the need for intricate technical prowess. The eco-conscious PG98 PDU plays a pivotal role in augmenting energy efficacy within data centers. Additionally, the KVM OmniBus series underscores the paradigm shift towards digital transformation, accentuating KVM over IP optimization.

Kevin Chen, President of ATEN International, radiated pride. He underscored the brand's relentless zeal for innovation and sustainable design. "These dual accolades fortify our unwavering dedication to superior user experiences and ecological responsibility. We remain steadfast in pioneering industry benchmarks," affirmed Chen.

iF Design Award 2023 Winner – ATEN Management Platform - Control System

Red Dot Design Award 2023 Winner – ATEN PG98 3-Phase eco PDU

Red Dot Design Award 2023 Winner – ATEN KVM OmniBus Gateway series

About ATEN
ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, mainland China, and Canada. 

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

Press Contact
ATEN International Co., Ltd.
Irene Tsai / Ivy Lee
TEL: +886-2-8692-6789 EXT. 1835/1867
FAX: +886-2-8692-6577
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ATEN International

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.