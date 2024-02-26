Atena Equity Partners invests in cybersecurity and information technology group Redshift

  • The acquisition of a majority stake in the cybersecurity and information technology group, which boasted sales exceeding 12 million euros in 2023, was carried out in partnership with Simon Church and aligned with management team's vision.

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atena Equity Partners has acquired a majority stake in the Redshift Group, specialist in cybersecurity and information technology. The acquisition of a 51% stake was completed in partnership with Simon Church, a renowned professional in the cybersecurity field, while the management team remains in company and fully committed to its growth.

Atena Equity Partners' investment aims to unlock Redshift's tremendous potential by exploring both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The collective ambition is to position Redshift as a frontrunner in Portugal and expedite its international expansion.

Redshift reported a turnover exceeding 12 million euros in 2023, achieving a double-digit growth compared to the previous year. The 14-year-old information technology group specializes in Cybersecurity, Cloud, Low Code, as well as Information Management solutions and services. It has facilities in Portugal's key cities like Lisbon and Oporto. Its highly specialized team of over a hundred employees serves more than 150 clients worldwide, spanning Public Administration, Banking, Industry, Health, Insurance, Telecommunications, Transport, and Utilities sectors. The group includes Redshift Consulting, Redshift Solutions, and Redshift Innovation, all of which collaborate with leading global software companies to deliver tailored solutions to meet client needs.

João Manso, CEO, founder, and shareholder of Redshift, emphasizes: "Atena's investment in Redshift acknowledges our past achievements and sets the stage for accelerated growth. With Atena and Simon on board, we strengthen our value proposition and competitiveness, leveraging their expertise and resources."

Miguel Lancastre, founding partner of Atena Equity Partners, underlines "Redshift operates in an enticing and fast-growing sector with substantial growth prospects. By combining Redshift's team expertise with Simon's know-how and Atena's capabilities and resources, we are poised to fully exploit its potential. Therefore, at Atena, we are excited about this investment, the culmination of months of effort by our investment and operations team."

Simon Church, co-investor of Atena Equity Partners and cybersecurity specialist, highlights: "Redshift presents an exciting development potential, both inside and outside of the Portuguese market, utilising their highly skilled team and distinctive solutions. Our ambition is to elevate the company to new heights, leveraging its strengths and delivering further value for clients, employees, partners, and shareholders."

With over 30 years of experience in the information technology sector and a focus on cybersecurity for more than two decades, Simon Church serves as chairman of Xalient and will be joining Redshift's board of directors. He is well-versed in the Portuguese and global markets, having previously served as CEO of Maxive Cyber Security, a group divested by Sonae to Thales, which included S21sec, the leading independent cyber security specialist in Portugal and Spain. Simon held executive leadership positions in companies such as NTT Security, Vodafone, Optiv, Verisign, and NetIQ, and also served on the advisory boards of Glasswall and Persefoni.

Atena Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in leading companies with strong competitive positions in their sectors. Atena's funds under management focus on investment situations where operational involvement adds significant value, such as sector consolidation, succession, restructuring, and carve-outs.

Redshift marks the ninth investment of the Atena II Fund, which since 2021 has completed investments in multiple sectors and companies, including five hospital units and clinics in Portugal, pharmaceutical company Sidefarma, luxury finishing textile company Quinta & Santos – Score, and specialist in flexible plastic packaging and technical films Plastrofa.

