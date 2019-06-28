Atento and Repsol Electricity & Gas win the Platinum Contact Center 2019 award for Best Customer Experience in the Energy sector

MADRID, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has won the Platinum Contact Center 2019 award in Spain for delivering the Best Customer Experience in the Energy sector with the customer care service it provides to Repsol Electricity & Gas. The service, delivered from Atento's customer relationship centers in Santander and Barcelona, currently has more than 330 employees attending both voice and digital channels (web and email based). The service also includes on boarding and loyalty campaigns and a back-office solution to manage documents and incidents.

The customer experience model implemented by Atento and Repsol Electricity & Gas, is transforming the customer service model for both residential and corporate customers through team specialization. In this way, the company changes from a multi-skill service model to a specialized one, improving the quality of service, while at the same time optimizing resources; reducing waiting times, increasing the volume of First Call Resolution and improving operation times among others.

The Platinum Contact Center Awards recognize banking, insurance, telecommunications and utilities companies that implement contact center solutions aiming to enhance the customer experience and achieving its business goals.

About Repsol Electricity & Gas

Repsol Electricity & Gas markets gas and electricity to more than 885,000 customers throughout Spain. It currently has a low-emission electricity generating park of 2,952 MW, through hydraulic power stations, combined cycles and cogeneration plants.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

Media relations

Maite Cordero

+ 34 91 740 74 47

atento.media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Fernando Schneider

+55 11 3779 8119

fernando.schneider@atento.com

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

