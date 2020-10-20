Atento Announces Appointment of New Independent Board Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or "Company"), one of the world's top five largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) and leader in Latin America, announced today that Bill Payne will join the Atento board of directors, as an independent director. Mr. Payne will replace Oliver Feix, who is stepping down as a member of the Company's board.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a new independent director of Atento's board, Bill will undoubtedly add significant value to our company, owing to his extensive experience in the customer experience sector and in the technology sector which we increasingly serve. His breadth of technology knowledge, international background and many leadership roles at tech companies strongly complement our board, whose ongoing guidance and support have been invaluable. We look forward to working with Bill as well, in advancing our Three Horizon transformation plan to drive operational excellence, build out our portfolio of higher-value next-generation digital services and products, and further penetrate new high-growth verticals and the US nearshore market. We also thank Oliver for his past contributions on these fronts as a board member."

Bill Payne has over 30 years of executive and management experience in both small, entrepreneurial, and large corporate environments and cultures, having also served in several non-executive, mentoring, advisory and consulting roles.

In addition to his current roles at several global start-up companies, such as Room Rocket, Usable Media and Excello, he is a board mentor at Critical Eye, and a venture capitalist with UK-based Octopus Investments. He is an experienced Non-Exec Director and Chair as well as a visiting Professor at several business schools, including Lancaster University, Henley Management School, Lyon Business School and the University of Surrey, where he was President of the Surrey Business School MBA program.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Payne was a senior executive at IBM, where he held leadership roles in consulting, strategy and process outsourcing in Europe and other geographies, including as General manager of the Global Customer Experience (CRM) Outsourcing Group. Mr. Payne also leads his own strategic consultancy Acadameus, which advises start-ups, mid-caps and high-growth companies.

About Atento

Atento is one of the world's five largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services and a leader in Latin America. Atento is also a leading provider of Nearshoring CRM/BPO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries and has a presence in Spain and a workforce of 150,000 employees. Atento has more than 400 customers to which it provides a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Its clients are leading multinational companies in sectors such as technology, new digital enterprises, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, consumer consumption and public administration, among others. Atento shares are traded under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2019, Atento was recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work in the World and as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to work in Latin America. For more information www.atento.com

Investor Relations Shay Chor +55 11 3293-5926 [email protected] Investor Relations Fernando Schneider + 55 11 3779-8119 [email protected] Media Relations Pablo Sánchez Pérez +34 670031347 [email protected]

