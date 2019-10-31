Atento Appoints Gustavo Tasner Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), a leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Gustavo Tasner as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Executive Committee, effective November 1, 2019. Mr. Tasner will report directly to Atento's Chief Executive Officer Carlos López-Abadía.

Mr. Tasner will focus on strengthening Atento's global operations, driving service delivery excellence and enhancing technology infrastructure.

Before joining Atento, Mr. Tasner served 14 years at Capgemini, where he drove significant operational transformations, developed digital capabilities and held key positions, such as Head of Business Services Operations for the Americas overseeing 10 delivery centers in the US, Canada, Brazil and Guatemala and servicing 22 countries. Prior to that he was Head of LatAm Operations for Capgemini Business Services and lead Delivery Operations for Capgemini Latin America BPO division among others.

"We are delighted to have Gustavo join Atento. Gustavo's strong credentials and impressive track record in the operations and technology domains will be instrumental to advance our Company's transformation and to lead the next generation of customer experience solutions," said Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue strengthening our leadership team with the best talent to deliver the best customer experience in the market, generating value for our clients, employees and shareholders," added Mr. López-Abadía.

"I am very excited to join the Atento team and contributing to the breadth of offerings Atento is building. The team is creating digital and technological infrastructures that will set us apart from anything else in the CRM/BPO industry. I believe the inspiration, strategic direction and potential for growth of this market leader is tremendous," said Gustavo Tasner. "I look forward to becoming part of the Atento family and partnering with the team to lead the next generation of customer experience solutions in our markets" commented Mr. Tasner.

Additional experience

Prior to Capgemini, Mr. Tasner spent 17 years in management roles in the financial services and automotive industries mainly, where he was actively involved in the development of high-profile finance and HR projects as well as company start-ups.

Mr. Tasner holds a BA in Economics from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE), a Masters in Industrial Business Administration from Universidad Católica Argentina (UCA) & EOI (Madrid), and an Advanced Management Program certification from IAE Business School in Argentina.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

Media relations

Maite Cordero

+ 34 91 740 74 47

atento.media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Fernando Schneider

+55 11 3779 8119

fernando.schneider@atento.com

