Atento appoints Kiomara Hidalgo as new Global Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America and one of the five largest providers worldwide, announced today the appointment of Kiomara Hidalgo as the new Global Chief People Officer. Hidalgo will focus on standardizing Atento's human resources department in all the countries in which the company is present, improving the processes for welcoming, attracting and retaining talent.

Kiomara Hidalgo has more than 20 years of experience in human resources in different sectors such as healthcare, retail, technology and education, and also in international environments in companies included in the Fortune 500 list. Previously, Hidalgo was Vice President of Human Resources at Eulen America, a position where she worked with a strategic vision in business development, implementing human capital management strategies, from talent acquisition to retention, through organizational development.

Kiomara Hidalgo holds a Human Resources Management Bachelor's Degree from Florida International University (FIU) and a Master in the same discipline from FIU Business College. Throughout her career she has led human capital management and organizational projects for companies such as Alorica, United Data Technologies and Bupa Global. Kiomara will promote teamwork and collaboration through leadership management models to improve performance, technological advancement and strategic direction of the Organization.

"With her experience and management style, Kiomara will be a key asset to further integrate our Human Resources area and improve standardization among countries, transforming the organizational culture and providing clients with greater agility and quality," says Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's CEO. "As Atento's Global CPO, Kiomara will be in charge of improving the quality of leadership and supporting our agents, accelerating the Company´s transformation process through technology and human talent, with innovation as a key pillar to a continuous successful journey."

With this appointment, Atento continues to reinforce its transformation strategy with a global point of view, combining in-depth knowledge of customer relationship services operations with the importance of fostering talent to develop a much friendlier work environment where the company values are shared internationally.

"It is an honor to accept this new professional challenge and contribute my vision of Human Resources management to reinforce the One Atento and One Team initiatives already launched with quality leadership, continuous training and optimization in the processes of attracting and retaining talent. These actions will undoubtedly result in further improvement of our innovative services," states Kiomara Hidalgo. "The goal is to keep promoting the development of our Next Generation Services through technology, with the essential human touch. Empathy and closeness with employees are essential to continue learning, growing and improving."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs approximately 140,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are disrupting the global economy and Atento's industry, and consequently adversely affecting the Company's business, results of operation and cash flows and, as conditions are recent, uncertain and changing rapidly, it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the comp any with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

