Atento celebrates the first graduation of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) technology consultants

MADRID, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, held the graduation of its first 46 RPA (robotic process automation) technology consultants. These consultants are part of the company's customer experience agents in Seville, and they graduated within the framework of Atento's Center for Efficiency and Transformation—an initiative that underscores the company's firm commitment to strengthening talent within the organization.

According to Carlos López-Abadía, CEO of Atento, "Training and re-skilling traditional contact center agents into automation technology experts is one of Atento's strategic initiatives to accelerate the transformation of our business and continue delivering the best and most innovative customer experience to our clients". Mr. López-Abadía added "With projects like the one delivered by the Center for Efficiency and Transformation we are also contributing to the continuous development of our employees making them active participant of the digital transformation".

At the graduation's opening ceremony, which was held at the Seville Chamber of Commerce, José María Pérez Melber, Managing Director of Spain and EMEA, stressed the importance of projects such as Atento's Center for Efficiency and Transformation. José María Pérez Melber explained, "Providing RPA technology training to the agents who are constantly interacting with customers and who have a deep understanding of our client's processes gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen and boost our automation services." He also discussed forthcoming CET projects. "We will continue increasing our team of programmers with internal talent, training new agents in other programming languages such as Python, so as to internally develop analytical skills," the Managing Director of Atento Spain and EMEA added.

The event was also attended by the Secretary General for Training of the Department of Employment of Andalusia, Francisco Javier Loscertales, who indicated the importance of the public sector collaborating with the private sector to be able to take on the challenge of digitization, which is key to all companies, regardless of the industry. "Coordinating efforts and incentivizing companies, on behalf of the public sector, to take on the challenge of digital transformation, requires employees to have comprehensive training in digital skills to increase workers' talents today as well as tomorrow," he said during his speech.

All 46 agents, who are now RPA consultants, received training that consisted of an eight-week theoretical phase (280 classroom hours) in UiPath and Blueprism programming; and a 12-week practical phase, in which these new skills were applied to projects to improve the efficiency of internal processes at Atento or those of the company's clients. Many of them are already designing and carrying out automation projects for large multinational companies.

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

