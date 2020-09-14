Atento initiates global migration to cloud-based SAP S/4 HANA ERP system

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or "Company"), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and one of the top five providers worldwide, today announced the planned migration of its ERP system, from SAP ECC to ERP SAP S/4HANA, in the 13 countries where the Company operates. Atento's flagship operation in Brazil will be the first to migrate to the new cloud-based system, a process that will take two years to be completed companywide and will be supported by Embrace, a partnership between SAP and Microsoft, that facilitates enterprise migration to the Cloud via Azure, Microsoft's cloud-computing service.

The first phase of the project will encompass the migration of Atento Brazil's back-office and finance areas to the new ERP system, followed by the other country and operating areas of the Company. José Azevedo, Atento's Chief Financial Offer, said, "Our migration to a new cloud-based ERP system is a natural progression of Atento's ongoing digital transformation to capture the many growth opportunities emerging in the global CRM/BPO market and to drive cost as well as operating efficiencies throughout our organization."

Sergio Rodrigues, Atento's Corporate Finance Director and leader of the migration project, said, "ERP SAP S/4HANA offers scalability that can support Atento's growth while providing better control of processes by combining secure real-time data and analytics that help speed and enhance decision-making. Once implemented, the new ERP system is expected to leverage the investment that Atento's has been doing in automation, artificial intelligence and LUI, among other technology areas, with regard to both improving our internal operations and leading next-generation Customer Experience and BPO solutions."

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As the market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Atento is also the world's first CRM company to be ISO 56002 certified in Innovation Management. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). For more information visit www.atento.com

Investor Relations Shay Chor +55 11 3293-5926 [email protected] Investor Relations Fernando Schneider + 55 11 3779-8119 [email protected] Media Relations Pablo Sánchez Pérez

+34 670031347 [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are disrupting the global economy and Atento's industry, and consequently adversely affecting the Company's business, results of operation and cash flows and, as conditions are recent, uncertain and changing rapidly, it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

