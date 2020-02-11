Atento receives the award Top Employer in Spain and Brazil

MADRID, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has been recognized in two different countries with the Top Employer Award, a worldwide certification applied by the Top Employers Institute, based in the Netherlands and operating in 119 countries, on all continents. The result came after an exhaustive analysis of the company's human resources policies, in which aspects such as remuneration and benefits, culture, learning and development were evaluated.

Annually, the Top Employers Institute conducts a rigorous analytical study of the conditions that companies offer to their professionals. Top Employers is positioned as one of the most prestigious international certifications, validating the commercial and organizational conditions of the companies.

In Spain, it is the tenth consecutive year that the company receives the distinction, which reinforces Atento's commitment to place workers at the center of its operations. "It is a great honor for us to obtain, for the tenth consecutive year, a certificate of this importance, since it shows our firm commitment to employees. Undoubtedly, a clear example of our commitment to the culture of effort and talent that, for more than a decade, we are implementing in our organization with the objective of having the best group of highly specialized and trained professionals. This certification is a great incentive to continue working intensely in the creation and implementation of our business strategy in which people are the priority," says José María Pérez Melber, General Director of Atento Spain.

In Brazil, it is the sixth consecutive year that the company receives this distinction. The company has structured professional development plans for its employees. A good example in this regard is the Escalada Project, which, when new opportunities arise, prioritizes internal employees to an external professional. In addition, through the Corporate Education area, Atento invests in the training of its people, with initial and ongoing training activities, with classroom alternatives and On Line Education (EAD) modalities, all free for employees. In 2019 alone, there were more than 50 million hours of training in both modalities.

"People are the fundamental pillar of our strategy. Our goal is that each employee feels satisfied and motivated to continue their professional development and face new challenges, always offering the best experience for the consumers of the companies that hire us. To achieve this, we work daily to ensure stimulating and inclusive work environments. Achieving Top Employer certification for another year is a great recognition of the dedication of everyone in the Atento team. We are very proud," says Ana Marcia Lopes, Vice President of Human Resources, Internal Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility of Atento Brazil.

Carlos López-Abadía, CEO of Atento, completes: "The differential of Atento is the people who work here. Alongside with our technology, they form the pillar of the company's future strategy, while the growth of our employees is our own growth. We are very proud that our focus on people has been recognized for many years, that motivates us to continue in this direction."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

Media relations

Pablo Sánchez

+34 670 031 347

atento.media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Fernando Schneider

+55 11 3779 8119

fernando.schneider@atento.com

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

