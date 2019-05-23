Atento Recognized as One of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America in 2019

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has been recognized as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America in 2019 by Great Place to Work®. This is the ninth year in a row that Atento receives this recognition for the Latin American region. A region where the Company is the clear leader of the customer relationship and business process outsourcing market.

Having the most talented and motivated team in the industry is one of Atento's strategic pillars and a fundamental component of its success as a Company. In 2018, 8 of the company's national operations were included in the Great Place to Work® rankings as the best companies to work for in their respective countries: Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador and Uruguay.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very happy to be recognized as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America for the ninth year in a row. This recognition reflects our strategic commitment to people and their professional development as a fundamental component of our culture and business model." Mr López-Abadía added, "I would like to thank everyone at Atento for making this major achievement possible once again and for their daily dedication to deliver the best customer experience in the market."

"Recognitions like Great Place to Work® reinforce Atento's leadership in people management processes and programs in our industry," stated Atento Chief People Officer Iñaki Cebollero. "We adhere to human resources standards that are strongly in line with Great Place to Work® and other global leaders in people management; promoting trust, inclusion, pride of belonging and people development," Cebollero added.

Atento has a large number of local and global programs focused on employee training, development and motivation. The company is one of the largest first job creators in Latin America and implements extensive training and development activities under its Atento Academy and Atento Leadership University programs. It fosters a good work environment, teamwork, and pride in belonging through motivation programs, and promotes the inclusion of the disabled in the labor market. Atento also encourages contributing value to the community thanks to corporate volunteering programs such as Voces que Ayudan, Atentos al Futuro, and the Global Community Month.

The ranking of the best companies to work for in Latin America is the largest organizational climate study conducted in the Region. To access the ranking of the Best Companies to Work for in Latin America in 2019 click here https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces-international/best-workplaces-in-latin-america/2019

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of trusting workplace cultures. Each year, it produces and publishes lists of the Best Companies to Work For in each of the more than 50 countries where it operates based on the largest organizational climate study in the world, in which more than 7,200 companies and five million employees take part.

Its mission: "To build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces".

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

