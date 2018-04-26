Atento Recognized as One of the Best Companies to Work for in Mexico

Atento was ranked among the Top 20 best workplaces in the GPTW Mexico 2018 Ranking. According to Rodrigo Llaguno, Managing Director of Atento Mexico, "It is a great honor to receive this recognition, which reinforces our culture and our commitment to human talent as a key component of our value proposition." Llaguno added, "We have the best team of professionals to guarantee the best customer experience on the market. I would like to thank Atento employees for their commitment to always offering the best customer experience, and for the way they live our values of commitment, passion, integrity and trust in their day by day work."

The recognition from GPTW is a result of Atento's strategic commitment to its employees; the company employs, trains and provides development opportunities to thousands of people from diverse backgrounds – from recent graduates to specialists in a variety of fields. In Mexico alone, Atento has more than 16,000 employees trained to offer the best customer experience in an increasingly digitalized environment.

"At Atento we are proud to provide thousands of young people with their first job every year. In addition to providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to perform their tasks and preparing them to integrate into the world of work, we develop their abilities, allowing for their future growth inside and outside our organization," said Llaguno.

Through motivational programs, training, and development activities, we seek to ensure that employees are committed to the Atento culture, implementing the values and principles of the company, and to help them develop as professionals, enhancing their skills at Atento.

Great Place to Work® is a global research, consulting and training company that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of a trusting workplace culture. Each year it compiles and publishes lists of the Best Companies to Work for in each of the more than 50 countries where it is present. More information at www.greatplacetowork.net.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

Press relations

Maite Cordero

+ 34 91 740 74 47

media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Felipe Joaquim Martins de Souza

+ 55 11 3779-8053

felipe.souza@atento.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atento-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-companies-to-work-for-in-mexico-300637531.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

