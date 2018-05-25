Atento Recognized as One of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America in 2018

Having the most talented and motivated team in the industry is one of Atento's strategic pillars and a fundamental component of its success as a Company. In 2017, nine of the company's national operations were included in the Great Place to Work® rankings as the best companies to work for in their respective countries: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Uruguay.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento´s Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased to be recognized as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America for the eighth year in a row. Atento´s mission is to make companies successful by guaranteeing the best customer experience for their clients, the talent and commitment of our employees play a fundamental role in delivering on that mission every day." Mr Reynal added "At Atento, we offer the best customer experience in the market while adhering to our company values of commitment, integrity, trust and passion. Thanks to everyone at Atento for making this major achievement possible once again."

"Atento´s human resources standards are a reference within the CRM/BPO industry. They are strongly in line with Great Place to Work® and other global leaders in people management to promote trust, pride and people development," stated Iñaki Cebollero, Atento´s Chief People Officer. He added "This recognition reflects our commitment to have always the most talented and most motivated professionals to offer our clients the best customer experience in the market."

Atento currently has a large number of local and global programs focused on employee training, development and motivation. The company is one of the largest first job creators in Latin America and implements extensive training and development activities under its Atento Academy and Atento Leadership University programs. It fosters a good work environment, teamwork, and pride in belonging through motivation programs, and promotes the inclusion of the disabled in the labor market. Atento also encourages contributing value to the community thanks to corporate volunteering programs such as Voces que Ayudan, Atentos al Futuro, and the Global Community Month.

The ranking of the best companies to work for in Latin America is the largest organizational climate study conducted in the Region. To access the ranking of the Best Companies to Work for in Latin America in 2018 click here http://www.greatplacetowork-ca.com/mejores-empresas/las-mejores-empresas-para-trabajar-en-america-latina/las-mejores-multinacionales-para-trabajar-en-america-latina

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of trusting workplace cultures. Each year, it produces and publishes lists of the Best Companies to Work For in each of the more than 50 countries where it operates based on the largest organizational climate study in the world, in which more than 7,200 companies and five million employees take part.

Its mission: "To build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces".

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

