Atento Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for in Spain in 2018

Atento is the only company in its sector in Spain to be awarded with this recognition. A people-focused approach is one of the Company's strategic pillars and a fundamental component of its business success. The Company was also recognized for the seventh year running as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America and it is also a Great Place to Work® in countries such as: Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Mexico.

According to José María Pérez Melber, Managing Director of Atento Spain, "It is a great honor for the entire Atento team to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Spain. This recognition represents a new incentive to strengthen our commitment to people, its development and motivation as a fundamental component of our culture and business model. We are proud to have the best team of the industry to offer the best customer experience in the market."

"We are extremely proud to be part of this prestigious ranking. It constitutes a recognition to our HR programs which reinforce the commitment and performance of our employees to ensure the quality of our services and the satisfaction and development of our people. Our objective is that every one of our employees feels fulfilled in their job and motivated to continue developing themselves professionally and rising up to new challenges," says Juan Riquelme, Human Resources Director at Atento Spain.

Atento trains and helps its employees develop through programs such as Atento Academy and Atento Leadership University. Improves working environment and fosters a sense of belonging through the adoption of work flexibility measures, the creation of new spaces which inspire new forms of collaboration, skills training within the area of the new digital economy, and the creation of new online communication channels for employees. Atento is one of the main employers in the regions where it is present and fosters the contribution of value to the community thanks to corporate volunteer programs, such as Helping Voices, Think about the Future and Global Community Month.

GPTW is the largest organizational climate study carried out in our country. Employee opinion accounts for two-thirds of the final score for inclusion in the ranking. The remaining third stems from the Culture Audit, a questionnaire for companies to fill out that GPTW uses to understand and assess the practices, policies and culture in place at the organization.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

Press relations

Maite Cordero

+ 34 91 740 74 47

media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Felipe Joaquim Martins de Souza

+ 55 11 3779-8053

felipe.souza@atento.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atento-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-for-in-spain-in-2018-300618715.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

