Atento Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Companies in Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has been recognized as the 2nd most innovative company in the services sector according to the Valor Inovação and Strategy& ranking. The ranking evaluates in a consistent and systematic manner the innovation practices of companies operating in Brazil in different economic activities.

The company came in 63th place in the overall ranking, being considered one of the 150 most innovative companies in the country. This recognition reflects the work done by the company to innovate in the delivery of end to end customer experience solutions. The ranking highlights Atento's investments in research on new technologies, such as WebRTC, Machine Learning and NLP and the implementation of new service channels (WhatsApp, video support, bots) in the Atento ommnichannel platform.

Dimitrius Oliveira, Managing Director of Atento in Brazil said "This result makes us a very proud and proves that we are on the right track towards the business transformation that we are developing in our company, investing in technology, processes and people innovations to always deliver the best customer experience in the market." Mr. Oliveira added "This achievement was possible due to the efforts of our employees and their continuous dedication to ensure that the relationship journey between consumers and brands is always the best."

The ranking bears the seal of Strategy&, a Pwc network company, and takes into consideration five pillars of the innovation chain: intention to innovate, effort to carry out the innovation, results achieved, market assessment and knowledge generation. The objective is to analyze how each of these pillars is built in the companies operating in Brazil and how this is reflected in the innovation practices of each participant. Based on a model specially designed for the Brazilian context and on qualitative and quantitative indicators, the research points out the companies that adopt the best innovation management, their investments in the local market and the results achieved.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

