Atento Reopens Its Customer Relations Center in Puerto Rico, an Industry Benchmark in the Central America and Caribbean Region

This state-of-the-art center is used to provide customer experience and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Puerto Rico, as well as services and solutions to companies operating in the United States. Atento uses this center to provide services to companies in the telecommunications, banking, financial services or consumer electronics sectors, among others. The installations have been completely renovated to include next-generation technology in the sector, data centers with excellent connectivity, over 620 workstations, digital capabilities as well as recruitment, training and recreational areas. The center is fully adapted to the needs of persons with disabilities. From Caguas, Atento will offer an extensive range of services and solutions that include: customer services, sales, technical support, credit management or back office to leading companies in the market through multiple channels such as telephone, chat, social media and digital apps. 400 people will initially work at the center (70% English/Spanish bilingual), a figure that is expected to increase by a further 200 over the coming weeks.

Alejandro Reynal, CEO of Atento, said "It is with great satisfaction that we are here today to reopen our customer relations center in Puerto Rico, which will mark a before and after in the provision of customer experience services and solutions on the island. Today is a very special day for Atento and our clients because we are strengthening our joint commitment to economic development in the country and to offering an outstanding customer experience in and from Puerto Rico, capable of generating a competitive advantage and responding to the changing needs of an increasingly digital society." He went on to add that "I would like to thank our customers and the authorities for their support in making this center a reality and transforming it into a benchmark for the CRM/BPO industry. I would also like to express my very special gratitude for the courage and commitment shown by our employees in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria. During these tough months for us all, they have been the finest example of how to overcome adversity and a constant source of inspiration for everyone who forms part of this great Company, Atento."

William Miranda Torres, Mayor of Caguas, said that "The reopening of Atento´s center in our city represent 600 direct jobs, economic activity for adjacent sectors and value to other companies. In addition, it contributes to the economic development of the city by promoting the creation of small businesses that provides supporting services here and in the region. I am grateful that they have decided to reestablish their operations in the city, which validates our vision of attracting and maintaining innovative and cutting-edge companies that contribute to the positioning of Caguas as the best place to do business and investments in Puerto Rico"

Hub for providing customer relations services to the US Nearshore segment

The center in Caguas also expands Atento's capacity to offer customer relations management and business process outsourcing services from Latin America to companies operating in the US market. From Caguas, Atento will provide a wide range of CRM/BPO services to companies from sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, utilities, ecommerce or travel and hospitality among others.

Michael L. Flodin, Regional Director of Atento for Central America and US Nearshore, commented, "This center in Caguas will enable our company to strengthen its commitment to offering outstanding and competitive nearshore customer experience solutions to the US market in a way that only the undisputed leader in this sector in Latin America can." He went on to say that "Puerto Rico offers huge advantages to the US Nearshore market as it combines the cost efficiency of offshore territories with the benefits of US territories."

At present, Atento has 4,500 workstations at 10 customer relations centers, an IT network with four data centers and over 3,200 bilingual agents (English/Spanish) to serve the US Nearshore market from Texas, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Mexico, and Colombia. Besides the traditional customer relationship management services, such as sales, customer services and back office, our offer of US Nearshore services includes an extensive range of digital customer relationship management solutions backed up by an omnichannel platform and data analytics capabilities. Our US Nearshore customers are mainly companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, e-commerce and travel and hospitality sectors.

Atento Customer Relations Center in Caguas, facts & figures:

5,000 m² on two floors in the city of Caguas, Urb Industrial el Troche. Based in Caguas since 1999, Atento is the main private employer in the city

More than 620 workstations with room for 300 more, common areas for recreation and cafeteria

+120 recruitment positions, recruitment room for 50 candidates and digital capabilities for language skills testing, customer services and/or sales; 4 training rooms for 100 people and 5 meeting rooms

Bilingual services, 70% of staff are bilingual (Spanish/English), 50% of revenue derives from US Nearshore customers

Average time with the company for customer relationship agents 5 years

Services offered: customer care, sales, technical support, credit management and back office to companies through multiple service channels such as telephone, chat, portal, social media and digital apps

Adapted for persons with disabilities, including dedicated bathroom facilities

LED lighting throughout and air conditioning systems for greater efficiency in electricity consumption

