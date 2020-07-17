Atento Sets Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing solutions (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and among the top five providers worldwide, announced today that it will release its fiscal Second Quarter 2020 financial results after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Atento's senior management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial and operating results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

You are invited to join the conference call by visiting Atento's Investor Relations website at http://investors.atento.com. A replay will also be available after the event in the Presentations and Webcast section of the website.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, Atento has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

Investor Relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

[email protected]

Fernando Schneider

+55 11 3779 8119

[email protected]

Media Relations

Pablo Sanchez

+34 670 031347

[email protected]



