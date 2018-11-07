Atento Strengthens its Clear Leadership Position in the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the five top providers worldwide, announces that Frost & Sullivan, the global consulting company specialized in growth strategies, has identified Atento as the clear leader in contact center outsourcing services in Latin America according to its annual study, "Analysis of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2023."

The same research, that Frost & Sullivan publishes each November, identified that the contact center outsourcing services market in Latin America and the Caribbean attained $10.51 billion in revenue in 2017, the year base.

In addition of being the leader at the regional level, Atento is also the market leader in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Mexico (in Mexico when considering the domestic market1). In Brazil, the largest market in the region, which accounts for nearly 40% of the revenues in the continent, Atento's share reached 26.6% of the total market in 2017, an increase of 1.9p.p. vs the previous year and 12.3p.p. above its closest competitor. Atento also experienced increases in market share in Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

When considering just the Latin American aggregated domestic demand (domestic market and the LATAM-Shore segment), Atento's market share reaches 23.7%, an increase of 1p.p. vs previous year and 16.2 p.p. above its closest competitor. The aggregated domestic demand accounted for $7.5 billion, 71.6% of the total market in 2017.

1 Market share figures as stated in the "Analysis of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2023" annual study by Frost & Sullivan (with the exception of the figures referring to the domestic market in Mexico which is based in company estimations). The base year for the analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023 2 Latin America-Shore business market share refers to revenue generated by serving Latin American consumers from delivery centers located in a different Latin American country, e.g., service provider "X" serving Argentinean consumers from its delivery site in Peru

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Atento's sustained leadership position in the Latin American contact center outsourcing services market over the years is a direct result of our Company's long-lasting client relationships, deep vertical expertise, differentiated customer experience solutions and highly motivated employees. In an increased digitalized environment, we contribute to this leadership position by developing customer experience solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and generate competitive advantages to our clients." Mr. Reynal added "I would like to thank all of our clients and employees for their ongoing support which has helped us maintain the top position in this regional market and its key geographies over the years."

Other takeaways from the Frost & Sullivan report include:

By vertical markets, telecommunications and banking and financial services generated 66.5% of the market revenue, while travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, and high-tech verticals are forecasted to experience the highest growth rates in the forthcoming years

The three technologies top of mind for contact center service providers in 2017 were: 1) AI-based automation tools (including RPAs and bots); 2) omnichannel systems; 3) big data analytics. Many providers in the region are streamlining its value proposition based on one or a combination of the above-mentioned solutions

By service function, over half the market (52.6%) is comprised by customer care activities, although back office, sales, and non-voice BPO services are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the forecast period

By channel of interaction, voice accounts for the 84.4% of the front office revenues in 2017, still the largest channel of contact within the region, although it is expected to keep lowering its market share gradually because of the migration to digital channels, with social media and chat & web collaboration expected to gain a larger portion of the pie in the forthcoming years

The increasing use of big data analytics focused on the customer is allowing more context-rich interactions and a growing efficiency in sales campaigns and increasing satisfaction levels in customer care services

As customers get progressively used to interact with automated interfaces, live agents will increasingly perform more complex tasks and transactions which require unique human capabilities

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

