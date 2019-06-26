Atento Strengthens Its Customer Processes Automation Offer in Spain With the Launch of an Efficiency and Transformation Center

MADRID, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, is setting up an Efficiency and Transformation Center (ETC) in Spain strengthening its customer processes automation offer.

The first project carried out by the ETC has been training 50 customer relationship agents on RPA programming technologies (Blueprism and UiPath). In order to implement this training process, Atento relied on support from Generation Spain, an independent non-profit organization founded by McKinsey & Company. Soon, the Center will offer, in cooperation with Generation Spain, new training sessions on front-end (HTML5, Javascript, CSS) and back-end programming (Java and Python), targeting customer relationship agents from different centers of Atento in Spain.

"The launch of an Efficiency and Transformation Center and the training of customer relationship agents in programming skills are pioneering projects in our industry. It is a clear example of how we're transforming our capabilities to expand our value proposition and generate value for companies in the digital age," said José María Pérez Melber, Managing Director of Atento Spain and EMEA. Pérez Melber added, "At Atento we have the best talent in the customer relationship management sector; thanks to this initiative we will expand their skills and offer new services to companies that want to increase their competitiveness in the digital age."

The evolution of new technologies and latest industry trends point to a significant increase in process automation at organizations; according to data from McKinsey & Company, some analysis estimates that approximately 45% of work activities can be automated and RPA may reduce some operating costs up to 80%, in part thanks to the reduction of time spent executing low value tasks. Initial analysis from McKinsey & Company estimates between a 30% and 200% ROI during the year following implementation.1 Atento wants to make the most of this market opportunity while leveraging the knowledge of the agents who are in constant contact with customers and who best know the processes, by training them in automation and putting them at the service of companies in order to implement automation solutions.

Generation Spain, an independent non-profit organization founded by McKinsey & Company has supported Atento in training the first 50 agents of this center. The agents received an eight-week training (280 classroom hours) on process automation technologies complemented with practical exercises at Atento operations.

1 "The next acronym you need to know about: RPA (robotic process automation)", "Intelligent process automation: The engine at the core of the next-generation operating model" 2017 McKinsey & Company

About Generation Spain

Generation is an independent non-profit organization founded by McKinsey & Company to develop innovative, replicable solutions to the most complex social problems. This program is a global project that promotes employability through training that connects companies' needs to students' professional and social skills. The common denominator for all the programs is that participants learn in an environment where teamwork, perseverance, and time management are the keys to success in today's employment market. Generation, founded in 2014, currently operates in 12 countries and over 250 cities. Generation works with over 2800 employers and a broad network of partners and funders. For more information, visit https://spain.generation.org/

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

