Atento to Lead the Next Generation of Customer Experience Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), a leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, held yesterday in New York City an Investor Day. During the event, entitled Leading Next Generation CX, Atento's senior management team presented a three-year strategic plan to be at the forefront of transforming the customer experience market and showcased how the Company is helping clients succeed in making the digital transformation in CX and BPO to create distinct competitive advantages.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, said "At Atento, we are leading the next generation of customer experience services by combining the power of technology and the human touch. We are doing this and advancing our market leadership position by executing well against the strategic priorities of our Three Horizon Plan. The operational improvements we have been implementing, in addition to forming a new leadership team, are establishing a stronger footing to accelerate the development and expansion of innovative digital solutions that significantly enhance Atento's growing portfolio of high-value voice, integrated multichannel and back office services. At the same time, we have also been leveraging Atento's strong brand and reputation to attract more born-digital clients, as well as other high-growth companies, to establish a stronger and more profitable growth trajectory."

During the Investor Day, Atento's senior management team presented the key strategic initiatives that comprise the Company's three-year strategic plan:

Implement Operational Improvements: a range of initiatives to accelerate the transformation of Atento's core operations, from driving sales and operational excellence to optimizing indirect costs. Accelerate Build-out of Next Generation Services Portfolio and Digital Capabilities: a set of strategic initiatives to accelerate the development and expansion of Atento's value offering, with a focus on three next generation services lines (high value voice, integrated multichannel and automated back office) and four next generation capabilities (AI/Cognitive, Analytics, Automation/RPA and CX consulting), combined with the implementation of new methodologies for product development and go-to-market processes. Pursue New Growth Avenues: build upon stronger foundations to unlock and drive new growth by accelerating the Company's penetration of higher-growth and higher-margin verticals and by expanding in the US market.

As part of Atento's three-year strategic plan, and to help drive the plan's execution and remain among the world's best places to work, Atento is advancing the digital transformation of its human resources operations, including the reskilling of some traditional call center agents as programmers.

Atento remains the clear leader in customer management services in Latin America, with a 16.7% market share in the region, 7.2 p.p. more than the next-largest player1. With operations in 13 countries, 101 customer relationship centers, more than 90,000 workstations and more than 150,000 employees, the Company is the only scale player in Latin America and is among the top leaders worldwide. Key contributors to Atento's sustained leadership position are a unique value offering, long-lasting client relationships, best-in-class talent and an unrivaled commitment to innovation.



(1) Market share figures as stated in the "Analysis of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2024" annual study by Frost & Sullivan. The base year is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2024

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements, including as relates to the timing and payment of any dividends, reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administration, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

