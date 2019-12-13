Atento wins the 2019 Customer Experience Banking Report Award in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, won the 2019 Banking Report Award in the Customer Experience category in Brazil, with a case developed in partnership with Stelo, Cielo's payment solutions company.

Dimitrius de Oliveira, Atento Brazil Regional Director, said, "Achieving this award in the Customer Experience category reinforces our leadership position as providers of customer experience and recognizes our constant investment in people, processes and technology to offer the best customer experience solutions for the banking and financial services industry."

Atento developed a comprehensive integrated multichannel solution for Stelo, including among others Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) for digital channels and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. "This allows us to deliver and efficient and effective communication, regardless of the customer's access channel. We also achieved a better service and process management, increased customer loyalty and integration with social media," adds Mr. Oliveira.

The integrated multichannel solution encompassed all of Stelo's service channels: voice, site-integrated chat, whatsapp, social media and Reclame Aqui, for customer care, technical support and back office services. With this solution all employees can access the customer's complete history.

The solution also includes SMS delivery to customers to follow up on their calls or other services offered by Stelo. The chat channel was enhanced with a bot service, evolving the IVA. With it, the customer can access explanatory videos, with basic step-by-step service instructions. The new strategy is already achieving a 50% customer retention rate. A new service IVR was also developed to enhance operations efficiency, reducing the volume of calls directed to humans, without losing the essence of Stelo's service. Performance of the IVR is currently 40.5% retention.

In addition, Atento put together a dedicated analysis and monitoring team focused on looking for improvement opportunities and proposing new solutions to optimize and facilitate end-customer service, including retention. Through each of the initiatives proposed in the five-month project, including system integration, it was possible to improve the processes and service times, ensuring solutions to all customer problems and increasing their satisfaction.

The Banking Report Award is the most important recognition in the finance sector in Brazil, recognizing the industry's top contributions and best practices for 15 years. Cases are evaluated by experts and influencers who select the winners in each category. The leading banks and financial personalities nominated by the market also receive awards. The awards are promoted by Cantarino Brasileiro, a company specializing in communication and relationship marketing for the finance sector.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

