Atento's End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of Sales

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has expanded the capabilities of its sales service to offer a 100% digital end to end sales solution designed to increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction while reducing costs.

Atento's end to end digital sales solution: example of a campaign for online sale of credit cards

The solution combines digital marketing tools with Atento's multiclient sales portal and omnichannel platform allowing completion of the sales cycle, from attraction to sales conversion, for any type of product or service. Thanks to its sales portal and analytics capabilities, Atento helps companies define the best digital marketing and sales strategies to generate qualified leads. Acting upon these leads, through automation and its omnichannel platform, Atento engages with customers at every touch point of the sales cycle via chat, bots, apps, email or SMS with or without the intervention of human agents. The results are an increase in the sales conversion levels, enhanced customer experience and a significantly reduction in the process's total cost.

Atento's end to end digital sales solution can also integrate retargeting strategies and actions focusing on customers who initiated a buying process but did not complete the operation. Retargeting actions for these customers can deliver up to 70% sales conversion for clients of Atento's digital sales solution. The solution can also incorporate an anti-fraud module that allows for integration with anti-fraud and credit agencies to complete the sales cycle with total security.

Atento Digital

Atento Digital's mainstream offering encompasses a wide range of digital capabilities that enhance customer experience and increase efficiency across the customer lifecycle, from acquiring to managing and retaining customers. Atento Digital's proposal incorporates the use of digital marketing tools, automation, artificial intelligence, cognitive technology based on Keepcon's semantic engine and analytics to deliver a new level of customer experience and process efficiency for Atento's core service such as sales, customer care, technical support, collections or back office. All these services are offered via Atento's omni-channel platform that combines both traditional and digital channels. Atento's digital proposal also includes consultancy services and solutions for advancing digital transformation processes while fully leveraging existing systems.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

Press relations

Maite Cordero

+ 34 91 740 74 47

media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Felipe Joaquim Martins de Souza

+ 55 11 3779-8053

felipe.souza@atento.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atentos-end-to-end-digital-sales-solution-improves-sales-conversion-and-drives-customer-experience-while-lowering-cost-of-sales-300620925.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

