ATEO Launches UGO - the Universal Gateway Overlay

UGO is a set of high performing gateways and APIs encapsulating all of the CCPs protocols, complexities, and constraints, and delivering a standardized trade and clearing feed output across all CCPs. Clients can now feed all their downstream systems (Risk, Back-Office, Middle-Office, proprietary…) with a unique data feed and focus on their core business and added-value functions, while leveraging Ateo's expertise across all CCP connectivity.

UGO gateways are developed with the latest technology stack (micro-services, containers, Kubernetes framework, JSON, RabbitMQ …), natively deliver high performance, high availability, auto-scaling capabilities and can be deployed on a private or public cloud.

For CCPs compatible with the auto-scalability feature, UGO gateways can deliver a throughput of 10,000+ messages/sec, giving clients the necessary peace of mind when handling intra-day volume peaks and recoveries.

Jose Lopez, Director ATEO North America said: "We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of UGO. Financial institutions still face numerous challenges to feed an ever-increasing number of compliance, risk, back office systems, high volume trades and volatility, as we witnessed in Q1 and Q2 earlier this year, while still under a constant pressure to cut costs.

Ateo has worked on this project for the past 24 months to improve how firms capture and process clearing data across 60+ ETD exchanges.

UGO is a unique solution in which ATEO's development team has thrown its 20 years of knowledge and experience in the ETD space. The level of performance UGO can deliver thanks to the self-scaling and cloud capabilities are simply unheard of. We believe UGO can be a true game changer."

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO Finance delivers Post-Trade solutions for the Listed Derivative industry. Our solutions include a global blotter, real-time risk management tools and Clearing and matching system with extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on Ateo technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service.

For more information please visit www.ateofinance.com or contact us at:

[email protected]

+44 77 17 895 235 (UK)

+1 312 656 6109 (US)

SOURCE ATEO Finance

Related Links

http://www.ateofinance.com

